Sanremo 2022, the first evening. The Festival restarts from Fiorello, the Maneskin show on stage – Sanremo News

The curtain has risen on the 72nd edition of the Sanremo festival.

This is the provisional ranking, based on the vote of the press room (one third for the print media, a third for the web and a third for the radio) at the end of the opening night of the Sanremo festival, during which the first twelve singers in the competition: Mahmood & Blanco, The Representative of Lista, Dargen D’Amico, Gianni Morandi, Massimo Ranieri, Noemi, Michel Bravi, Rkomi, Achille Lauro feat. Harlem Gospel Choir, Giusy Ferreri, Yuman, Ana Mena.

To do the honors a moved Amadeus. “Either it’s the age, since I’m about to turn 60, or it’s the presence of the public: we missed you so much. Welcome back,” said the conductor and artistic director, starting the event.

Shirtless, with tattoos clearly visible, and black leather pants, Achille Lauro makes his appearance on the stage of the Ariston to open the Big competition with his Sunday together with the Harlem Gospel Choir. “I put myself next to him – jokes Amadeus – because at the moment he is an audience”.

Long dress-white silver, a shower of embroidery and swarovski crystals, the strapless neckline, Ornella Muti for the first time he goes down the stairs of the Ariston: she is the co-host of the first evening of the Sanremo Festival. “The descent was difficult, but if you can, I’ll do it again,” she tells Amadeus. “You have been very good”, the artistic director reassures her.

The emotion is contagious on the Ariston stage. Enter the scene Gianni Morandi, who returns to Sanremo in the race after 22 years and ten from the experience as a conductor, and shows signs of emotion on his face when he is greeted by the warm applause of the public. “A myth of the Italian song” defines it Amadeus, introducing Morandi’s performance on the notes of Open All Doors, written for him by Jovanotti and arranged by Mousse T. And at the end he shouts ‘Fantasanremo’, to the delight of the participants in the fantagioco dedicated to the festival.

At the Sanremo Festival – the first evening and for the following evenings – the women of the orchestra wear wedding dresses from the Atelier Emé collection.

“I missed you, I’m your third dose, I’m the entertainment booster“: Fiorello enters the scene from outside the Ariston brandishing a thermometer with which he measures the fever of the spectators, and immediately does what he does best, the audience warmer and jokes about his friend Amadeus stalker who has marked him tightly to get him back to the Ariston. “I don’t want to see you again, except at the funeral,” jokes the showman. “I feel a little bit Mattarella: he didn’t want to come back either, he made his plans, he wanted to do The Voice Senior”, jokes Fiorello on the Ariston stage and then calls the applause for the President of the Republic. Fiorello also jokes about Draghi: “he wanted us to go to the Quirinale, he had already prepared the end-of-year speech to unified banks”.

From Vedrai you will see to Desperate, from How sad Venice is to Losing love: the medley of ‘sad songs’ sung to an overwhelming rhythm by Fiorello with the complicity of the perfect shoulder Amadeus overwhelms the Ariston. “It’s a very sad period but sadness must be fought: is there sadness? And one makes a good mood. Are there the very sad songs? And one sings them in a cheerful way”, is the showman’s recipe, which also involves Amadeus and Stefano Coletta, director of Rai1, in a “auspicious kiss” complete with a Ffp2 mask and false lips, a quote from the kiss that long ago printed on the mouth of the then director of Rai1 Fabrizio Del Noce. Fiorello’s gag on no vax: he raises his arm, says he feels pain and points out: “Attention, it’s the vaccine, it’s the strong powers, it’s graphene …”.

The Sanremo festival, for the voice of Amadeus, remembers Tito Stagno. “He took us to the moon. A gentleman, one of the most beloved faces. His name remains linked to the moon landing, to historical editions of Domenica Sportiva, to important interviews. We will always carry him in our hearts”, said the conductor and director artistic.

Every promise is a debt. And so Amadeus comes out of the Ariston to fetch the Maneskin in hotel, as he had told them by convincing them to return to the festival after last year’s victory. Driving an electric golf car, Ama, dressed as a chauffeur, took the boys to the theater by driving through the streets of Sanremo. The first standing ovation of this edition of the festival, the Ariston pays it to the Maneskin. The Roman band that after the victory of eleven months ago went to conquer the world has re-proposed Zitti e Buoni, with which they also won the Eurovision Song Contest. “It seems to us the day before yesterday that we were on this stage. It’s beautiful, this welcome is wonderful and it makes it even more special,” Damiano said on behalf of the whole band.

Damiano, the Maneskin frontman, is moved at the end of the group’s second outing. The singer, after having sung the song ‘Coraline’ and having received the tribute of the public, is moved to tears. Amadeus applauds him and hugs him.

Number 6 in the world ATP ranking, Matteo Berrettini he took the Ariston’s applause: “You didn’t hear my heartbeat: thank you all, this is a different stage for me, I don’t have a racket, I don’t feel so comfortable …”, the tennis player smiles Roman, elegant in a tuxedo. “In front of you – Amadeus tells him – there are only champions like Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, but sooner or later they will retire”. And Berrettini: “I’m trying to beat them while they’re still on tour”. At the Australian Open, where he was then overtaken in the semifinals by Rafa Nadal, “the crowd wasn’t like that. After four hours and a few hours of battle I got the adrenaline, the nastiness and I used the energy to win the game and this I think it was appreciated. ” With his girlfriend Ajla they see each other “in tournaments, she lives in Florida, I live in Europe, my life is always around”. Fiorello arrives on stage, who worked with his father Luca Berrettini and greets the entire family of the tennis player in the audience. The showman remembers when as a boy he dreamed of practicing this sport (“but my father told me: either we eat, or you play tennis”) and appeals to young people: “Get closer to this sport, today it has become accessible”.



A roundup of the actors and directors he has worked with in his 50-year career and over 200 films: it is the homage to cinema that Ornella Muti makes on the Ariston stage. Faces flow in the background, “Ugo Tognazzi knew that I was shy, scared, he acted as my elder brother, he was very ironic, generous, funny, he cooked for the whole crew”; Alberto Sordi “cheerful, nice, ironic, being with him was like being with one of us”; Paolo Villaggio “fabulous, very intelligent, witty, even very cynical”; Massimo Troisi “was hungry for life, it was as if he had a time that he knew could expire at any moment”. And then Tony Musante, “suspicious”, Alain Delon, “handsome”, Gerard Depardieu, “a whirlwind”, Sylvester Stallone, “unique”, Francesco Nuti, “a very simple boy, tied to his roots, I greet him with so much love “. And then the appeal of the actress: “Please, go to the cinema, to the theater, they give us emotion and magic”.

All standing dancing with the Meduza and Hozier with the world hit Tell It To My Heart.

This year there is also the stage on the water: from the Tuscan coast Orietta Berti, dressed in fiery red, and Fabio Rovazzi launch Colapesce Dimartino with another hit from last year, Musica very light.

“Nature must be protected and preserved a little: it is important to leave the world in a better way than we have reduced it”. Ornella Muti brings her reflections on the environment to the Ariston stage. “There are associations that support it – explains the actress – and I chose one that is a project: it allows you to give a tree or a forest. I decided to give a tree to you – she says to Amadeus – and to the other companions. Your tree is an oak tree, it is located in southern Italy and there it will be grown and protected with love. Everyone must do it, it is a gift that is good for those who receive it but also for those who do it “.

The Sanremo festival pays homage to Franco Battiato. An excerpt from “La cura” by the singer-songwriter, who passed away in May of last year, from the 2007 Festival was projected on the curtain. The orchestra, conducted by maestro Leonardo De Amicis, accompanied part of the video.

It is a Fiorello “with the face of an award winner” to deliver the ‘Città di Sanremo’ award to Amadeus at the third festival. “You deserve it all, with all your heart,” he says to his friend. “I’m speechless, I really care, it’s been three years that I will never forget”, comments the artistic director. Fiorello takes advantage of the presence on the stage of the mayor Alberto Biancheri to make fun of the road works: “Let’s put a good word on the road to get here in Sanremo .. at least there is one good thing, people do the quarantine in the queue”. The showman does the panegyric of Amadeus, “has rejuvenated Rai, with a cast from Gianni Morandi to Aka 7even, from Highlander to pokemon. But I would like to say that everything that is old is beautiful. Rai is a bit old, but it is reassuring for young people: they know that when they get older, Rai is always there waiting for you, because a fee is forever “.

The first 12 big players in the race: Achille Lauro with Harlem Gospel Choir, Yuman, Noemi, Gianni Morandi, The Representative of the List, Michele Bravi, Massimo Ranieri, Mahmood & Blanco, Ana Mena, Rkomi, Dargen D’Amico, Giusy Ferreri.

