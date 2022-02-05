The report of by Federica Angelini

Sanremo 2022, the fourth evening is the most beautiful!

The fourth evening, the most awaited (and the most beautiful).

The one in which we listened to new editions of songs that are old, for the age, but eternal for the memory. Italian is a wonderful and very rich language. Therefore we can not say covers and they, the 25 singers, given the artistic, musical and cultural heritage we have, could have chosen local songs. Here, uffa!

Protagonists from the 60s to the 90s, the winner was music.

The Amadeus Festival is an attempt to combine innovation and tradition. A family-sized festival: from grandmother to granddaughter, even if grandma falls asleep at some point – lucky her! – all together in front of the TV.

He’s good, he lends himself to everything (he draws, he does push-ups live – oh no they’re called push-ups – he offers coffee, he unravels himself in the midst of the unexpected like a Roman on the Pontina on Sunday at rush hour) And he gets it right, tonight too, super friends (Fabulously Jova) and co-hosts.

Today it is the turn of Maria Chiara Giannetta.

Nice, quality, nice… The girl next door, the one you knock on when you forgot your eggs and you always find her so much that she doesn’t have time to go to the hairdresser! She also has a social function tonight: she shows up in tails to remind men how to dress! At 29 she holds the stage of the Ariston and I at almost 40 am still ashamed to call my boss! (The monologue on blindness is thrilling and I think it is precisely our frailties, our weaknesses that dictate the uniqueness of each of us …)

After having dissolved the busillis (quoted by my father!) Vessicchio who finally appears in all his beard and having understood what FantaSanremo is (a virtual competition parallel to the real one) – without however having understood its meaning – new questions arise tonight : why do Emma and Francesca bend over?

Why does Mamhood wear knee-highs with Bermuda shorts, Blanco a dress that survived the teeth of a pissed-off dog and Sangiovanni a skirt over pants? Is it really necessary to disturb Raffaella’s rest and what remains of Lucio?

Fortunately, many certainties are also confirmed: Fiorella’s depth, Malika’s elegance, Arisa’s voice, Berte’s strength, Elisa’s intonation and D’Amario’s perfection, Moro’s charm.

The night is endless and debatable performances and looks follow one another: Noemi in the ‘gaunt’ version of Jessica Rabbit argues with the armocromia, Yuman shows up with his bedroom jacket … At least they give him a jacket. Truppi with an indecent red tank top pays homage to all the lifeguards in the world.

Irama and Grignani mimic a song that people remember better than them and meanwhile they seem to remember two of Johnny Depp’s best interpretations: Jack Sparrow and Willy Wonka.

And while Vibrations sing with an international Pokemon – at least the voice has it – Ferreri imitates Ferreri, DonatellaSposaCadavereRettore makes it impossible not to judge her, Ranieri dishevels Nek and Iva dishevels everyone (but what a uvula !!!!) HUUUU! !!! tonight Highsnob wobbles (Tenco is Tenco) the Doll of Dargen becomes a killer and with the .35 caliber shoots at Rkomi.

… “We are the most beautiful couple in the world!” No it is not referring to the (amazing and original) curtain of the 2 lovers played by Giannetta-Lastrico but to Morandi-Jova who set fire to the theater and make everyone dance – except Coletta who is struck by the domopak of The representative.

Best performance of the whole edition, they arrive first, win the evening and give us hope for tomorrow’s ranking….