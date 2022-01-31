Sanremo 2022: the lineup of the first evening and the guests of the final

Now very little is missing at the beginning of Sanremo 2022, and Amadeus is back in connection with Tg1 for the latest news on the festival, or the subdivision of the performances of the big names between the first and second evening.

Tuesday 1 February will be the turn of Gianni Morandi and Massimo Ranieri, the Representative of Lista and Achille Lauro, Rkomi and Mahmood and Blanco. Here is the list (not in order of performance):

Gianni Morandi – Open all doors

Naomi – I love you I can’t say

The List Representative – Bye Bye

Yuman – Now and here

Mahmood and Blanco – Chills

Giusy Ferreri – Honey

Achille Lauro with the Harlem Gospel Choir – Sunday

Rkomi – Unsurpassed

Michele Bravi – Flower winter

Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours

Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea

Dargen d’Amico – Where do you dance

All the others will sing on Wednesday 2 February. The names:

Emma – It is like this every time

Saint John – Butterflies

Iva Zanicchi – I want to love you

Aka7even – Perfect like this

Elisa – Or maybe it’s you

DitonellaPiaga with Donatella Rettore – Chemistry

Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia

Fabrizio Moro – It is you

Highsnob and Hu – Take care of yourself

Irama – Wherever you will be

The Vibrations – Very, very much

Tananai – Occasional Sex

Matteo Romano – Viral

But the announcements don’t end there, because during Che tempo che fa Amadeus also revealed the guests of the final evening: Fabio Rovazzi and Orietta Berti. The two will spend the week in connection on “a beautiful cruise ship” and will participate in the final. «It was a secret», Orietta Berti said, «there will be surprises that Fabio and I don’t know, there will be magic».

The festival will run until February 5th. At this link you can read our impressions on the 25 songs in the competition. Here, however, the list of covers and duets of the fourth evening.