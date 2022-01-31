Sanremo 2022: the lineup of the first evening and the guests of the final

Now very little is missing at the beginning of Sanremo 2022, and Amadeus is back in connection with Tg1 for the latest news on the festival, or the subdivision of the performances of the big names between the first and second evening.
Tuesday 1 February will be the turn of Gianni Morandi and Massimo Ranieri, the Representative of Lista and Achille Lauro, Rkomi and Mahmood and Blanco. Here is the list (not in order of performance):
Gianni Morandi – Open all doors
Naomi – I love you I can’t say
The List Representative – Bye Bye
Yuman – Now and here
Mahmood and Blanco – Chills
Giusy Ferreri – Honey
Achille Lauro with the Harlem Gospel Choir – Sunday
Rkomi – Unsurpassed
Michele Bravi – Flower winter
Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours
Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea
Dargen d’Amico – Where do you dance
All the others will sing on Wednesday 2 February. The names:
Emma – It is like this every time
Saint John – Butterflies
Iva Zanicchi – I want to love you
Aka7even – Perfect like this
Elisa – Or maybe it’s you
DitonellaPiaga with Donatella Rettore – Chemistry
Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia
Fabrizio Moro – It is you
Highsnob and Hu – Take care of yourself
Irama – Wherever you will be
The Vibrations – Very, very much
Tananai – Occasional Sex
Matteo Romano – Viral
But the announcements don’t end there, because during Che tempo che fa Amadeus also revealed the guests of the final evening: Fabio Rovazzi and Orietta Berti. The two will spend the week in connection on “a beautiful cruise ship” and will participate in the final. «It was a secret», Orietta Berti said, «there will be surprises that Fabio and I don’t know, there will be magic».
The festival will run until February 5th. At this link you can read our impressions on the 25 songs in the competition. Here, however, the list of covers and duets of the fourth evening.