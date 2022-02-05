Sanremo 2022, the ranking of the fourth evening

Tonight in Sanremo it was the turn of the covers: from Britney to Luigi Tenco, from Alex Baroni to The Ronettes, the 25 singers in the competition sang songs not in the competition, sometimes with guests, sometimes without, sometimes with a little of Milva’s voice.
To triumph Gianni Morandi, with a medley in the company of Jovanotti who made the whole Ariston dance. Below the podium of the evening of the covers (the complete ranking was not announced in the episode).
1. Gianni Morandi – Medley
2. Mahmood and Blanco – The sky in a room
3. Elisa – What a Feeling
Here instead the general ranking updated with tonight’s votes:
1. Mahmood and Blanco – Chills
2. Gianni Morandi – Open all doors
3. Elisa – Or maybe it’s you
4. Irama – Wherever you will be
5. Sangiovanni – Farfalle
6. Emma – It’s like that every time
7. The List Representative – Bye Bye
8. Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea
9. Fabrizio Moro – It’s you
10. Michele Bravi – Winter of flowers
11. Achille Lauro feat. Harlem Gospel Choir – Sunday
12. Matteo Romano – Viral
13. Dargen D’amico – Where we dance
14. Aka7even – Perfect like this
15. Noemi – I love you I can’t say
16. Ditonellapiaga and Rector – Chemistry
17. Iva Zanicchi – I want to love you
18. Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia
19. Rkomi – Unsurpassed
20. Vibrations – A lot
21. Yuman – Now and here
22. Highsnob and Hu – Take care of yourself
23. Giusy Ferreri – Honey
24. Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours
25. Tananai – Casual sex