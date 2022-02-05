Sanremo 2022, the ranking of the fourth evening

Tonight in Sanremo it was the turn of the covers: from Britney to Luigi Tenco, from Alex Baroni to The Ronettes, the 25 singers in the competition sang songs not in the competition, sometimes with guests, sometimes without, sometimes with a little of Milva’s voice.



To triumph Gianni Morandi, with a medley in the company of Jovanotti who made the whole Ariston dance. Below the podium of the evening of the covers (the complete ranking was not announced in the episode).



1. Gianni Morandi – Medley

2. Mahmood and Blanco – The sky in a room

3. Elisa – What a Feeling



Here instead the general ranking updated with tonight’s votes:

1. Mahmood and Blanco – Chills

2. Gianni Morandi – Open all doors

3. Elisa – Or maybe it’s you

4. Irama – Wherever you will be

5. Sangiovanni – Farfalle

6. Emma – It’s like that every time

7. The List Representative – Bye Bye

8. Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea

9. Fabrizio Moro – It’s you

10. Michele Bravi – Winter of flowers

11. Achille Lauro feat. Harlem Gospel Choir – Sunday

12. Matteo Romano – Viral

13. Dargen D’amico – Where we dance

14. Aka7even – Perfect like this



15. Noemi – I love you I can’t say

16. Ditonellapiaga and Rector – Chemistry

17. Iva Zanicchi – I want to love you

18. Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia

19. Rkomi – Unsurpassed



20. Vibrations – A lot

21. Yuman – Now and here

22. Highsnob and Hu – Take care of yourself

23. Giusy Ferreri – Honey

24. Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours

25. Tananai – Casual sex