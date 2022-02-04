Sanremo 2022: the ranking of the second evening and the first general ranking

After two days of the Festival, we have the first partial ranking. All 25 big players have performed at least once and therefore, it’s time to take stock.
Here is the partial ranking of the second evening:
1. Elisa – Or maybe it’s you
2. Emma – It’s like that every time
3. Ditonellapiaga and Rector – Chemistry
4. Irama – Wherever you will be
5. Fabrizio Moro – It’s you
6. Giovanni Truppi – Your father, your mother, Lucia
7. Sangiovanni – Farfalle
8. Matteo Romano – Viral
9. Highsnob and Hu – Take care of yourself
10. Iva Zanicchi – I want to love you
11. Aka7even – Perfect like this
12. Vibrations – A lot
13. Tananai – Occasional Sex
Here instead the general classification of both evenings:
1. Elisa – Or maybe it’s you
2. Mahmood and Blanco – Chills
3. The List Representative – Bye bye
4. Dargen D’Amico – Where to dance
5. Gianni Morandi – Open all doors
6. Emma – It’s like that every time
7. Ditonellapiaga and Donatella Rettore – Chemistry
8. Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea
9. Irama – Wherever you will be
10. Fabrizio Moro – It’s you
11. Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia
12. Noemi – I love you I can’t say
13. Sangiovanni – Farfallle
14. Michele Bravi – The winter of flowers
15. Rkomi – Unsurpassed
16. Achille Lauro – Sunday
17. Matteo Romano – Viral
18. Highsnob and Hu – Take care of yourself
19. Giusy Ferreri – Honey
20. Iva Zanicchi – I want to love you
21. Aka 7even – Perfect so
22. Vibrations – A lot
23. Yuman – Now and here
24. Tananai – Casual sex
25. Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours