Sanremo 2022: the ranking of the second evening and the first general ranking

After two days of the Festival, we have the first partial ranking. All 25 big players have performed at least once and therefore, it’s time to take stock.

Here is the partial ranking of the second evening:



Here instead the general classification of both evenings:

1. Elisa – Or maybe it’s you

2. Mahmood and Blanco – Chills

3. The List Representative – Bye bye

4. Dargen D’Amico – Where to dance

5. Gianni Morandi – Open all doors

6. Emma – It’s like that every time

7. Ditonellapiaga and Donatella Rettore – Chemistry

8. Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea

9. Irama – Wherever you will be



10. Fabrizio Moro – It’s you

11. Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia

12. Noemi – I love you I can’t say

13. Sangiovanni – Farfallle

14. Michele Bravi – The winter of flowers

15. Rkomi – Unsurpassed

16. Achille Lauro – Sunday

17. Matteo Romano – Viral

18. Highsnob and Hu – Take care of yourself

19. Giusy Ferreri – Honey

20. Iva Zanicchi – I want to love you

21. Aka 7even – Perfect so

22. Vibrations – A lot

23. Yuman – Now and here

24. Tananai – Casual sex

25. Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours