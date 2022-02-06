Sanremo 2022, the report cards of the final

It started badly with Mameli’s hymn, it ended well with the proclamation of the winners Mahmood and Blanco. Maybe obvious, but right. At the Sanremo final the surprise effect of the first executions was missing, it was not a disjointed evening like that of the covers, but it clarified which are the songs that we will not listen to again (many), those that will remain (few), those that float in the middle. Pandemic balance: no singer ended up in solitary confinement during the five days of the Festival. He was not taken for granted. Blanco maxim that we feel we can share: “I want to become like Gianni Morandi”.

Matteo Romano “Viral” Rating: 4

He is part of the young and old patrol. Instead, they are the grandparents, while Morandi and Zanicchi are the grandchildren. Tonight, then, with her voice she lets herself go a little, to use the expression of her piece. Generic pop: what are we going to do with it in 2022?

Giusy Ferreri “Honey” Rating: 4

He did an anonymous festival, what a pity. Also missing was the clever but brilliant touch of Takagi & Ketra, the duo of authors and producers capable of transforming atmospheres and styles into contemporary hits. But in the final Giusy Ferreri brings out the best performance of him.

Rkomi “Unsurpassed” Rating: 6

The character came out, the song a little less, the voice not so much. “I don’t take all the notes, but I put my heart into it,” he says at the end, like a kid from Friends. He arrived in Sanremo fresh from reinvention and perhaps, to use the metaphor of Unsurpassed, his new identity needs to go a few more kilometers on stage. He then seemed more drained than usual tonight.

Iva Zanicchi “I want to love you” Rating: 6.5

On the eve it was considered the Orietta Berti of Sanremo 2022, the grandmother of the kids in the race. She turned out to be more credible than Berti, even if over the days her piece normalized. Her voice remains: ancient, powerful, just enough marked by the years. In honor of her we have also coined a new musical genre: Ivacore, it can be read both in English and in Italian.

Aka 7even “Perfect like this” Rating: 4

A 21-year-old soon enlisted in the young and old patrol. We heard it several times and immediately forgot. The miracle of a forgettable song: tonight it was like hearing it for the first time.

Massimo Ranieri “Letter from beyond the sea” Rating: 7.5

At each rerun, Massimo Ranieri’s immigration film is a little less effective, but the musical theme is there, the interpretation as well (very theatrical tonight), the same is the cross-section of an Italy that no longer exists. We like to think that Ranieri has returned to the Festival to remind us pappemolli.

Noemi “I love you I do not know how to say” Rating: 6.5

Noemi is there. She did the Festival alone, in the sense that she has never been in the competition. For her Sanremo was pure showcase of a song that is very noemissima, but with an extra touch of panache. A non-revolutionary, but reformist hypothesis (by Noemi, of course). She won one thing tonight: a quote from Cardinal Ravasi.

Fabrizio Moro “It’s you” Rating: 3

Who knows, maybe Fabrizio Moro sings so angry because he has noticed that the music has changed and now in Sanremo the stranger risks being him. The Sergio Bardotti award for the best text goes to It is youthe song of “it is you who crosses my oxygen when you touch me”: but how?

Dargen D’Amico “Where you dance” Rating: 5.5

Zero fucks given. The king of piacioni takes the stage as if he does not give a damn and pulls out his party choir in the square, perhaps as a stadium it has been deliberately coarse for so long. And in fact he will rock on the radio, on Spotify he is already listened to more than Elisa. He explains why it is Sanremo: with concerts stopped and music on TV done little and badly, if you are a singer where do you go?

Elisa “Or maybe it’s you” Rating: 9

Elisa’s miracle: she brings a song that is not at all easy to interpret and unlike almost all the other competitors of the Festival, she makes it work better live than in the version recorded in the studio, with a special that is as good as the chorus, indeed more. It happens with the good ones.

Irama “Wherever you will be” Rating: 6



Tonight Irama does not have to chase Grignani, so he reminds us that he has one of the most beautiful voices of the Festival. The problem, however, is that her piece would also look good on an interpreter of Massimo Ranieri’s generation. A plea: give him a Benjamin Clementine song.

Michele Bravi “Winter of flowers” Rating: 5

Almost everything right, well done, all right. The interpretation is painful (too much for our taste), almost broken by tears. The song still sounds too reassuring, but on the final night it felt more focused.

The List Representative “Bye bye” Rating: 7.5

Hallelujah, tonight bye Bye He also “plays” at the Ariston with the right push. Back in Sanremo with a piece of the opposite sign compared to Love, have hit one of the great hits of the Festival. Unique fact, they enjoy on stage a kind of reprise. The song goes from Sanremo straight to Tormentonia, clearly taking the train of It was the hand of God.

Emma “Every time it is like this” Rating: 5

First listen: we thought worse. Second listen: It’s ok to be Emma. Third listen: nothing interesting happens here. Emma did an ordinary Sanremo, without any flicker, despite Britney with Francesca Michielin.

Mahmood and Blanco “Chills” Rating: 9

They made the perfect Sanremo: they brought the song that few expected from them, they interpreted it very well, they got the cover right. And above all they have found a new and contemporary way to the kind of emotion that the songs of Sanremo traditionally express.

Highsnob and Hu “Take care of yourself” Rating: 4

There are rookies (to Ariston) who come and rock. Maybe they do badly in the Festival rankings, but they come out great and work out there, in the real world (and in the virtual world of streaming). For others, the Festival is a missed opportunity, as we fear it will happen for Highsnob, Hu and their tepid song.

Saint John “Butterflies” Rating: 5

“I’m not a singer for children,” he says. And to prove it on the night of the covers she brought Hard-nosed with Fiorella Mannoia. And yet Butterflies he has the most childish refrain (the first part, to be precise) of Sanremo 2022. But ultimately his illogical cheerfulness keeps him safe from the premature aging of his peers at the Festival.

Gianni Morandi “Open all doors” Rating: 8



The other splendid old men go to the Festival as an outsider, he goes there with a song made to compete, catchy, rhythmic, a mixture of soul songs and 60s surroundings. He compensates for the lack of originality (but he’s 77, who asks him?) With his impossible vitality. The nineteen year old whiners, he sings about waking up. Tweet Cesare Cremonini: «The secret is Bologna». He comes in third: that’s right.

Ditonellapiaga and Rector “Chemistry” Rating: 8

There is an old Roxette greatest hits titled Don’t Bore Us, Get to the Chorus!, don’t get bored, go straight to the chorus. This is what Ditonellapiaga and Rettore do: the refrain of Chemistry comes after 30 seconds. Tonight they seem a little more disjointed, but they figured out how to make a sexy yet cheerful song. They make us reflect, in the sense of a mirror.

Yuman “Now and here” Rating: 4

Also in Italy it is customary to organize songwriting camps, prolonged sessions in which songs are written which will then be sung by others. Here, to solve the problem of Yuman (great voice on an old piece) we recommend a similar experience, but on the island of Achille Lauro.

Achille Lauro feat. Harlem Gospel Choir “Sunday” Rating: 7

With Lauro it goes like this: the more you take seriously the rhetoric that surrounds the music, the more you see its defects. If you take it for what it is, you enjoy it. It happens with Sunday, a previously heard song powered by the Harlem Gospel Choir. Via the baptismal water, inside the vodka (#adv) in a cocktail glass: less pretentious, lighter, much better.

Ana Mena “Two hundred thousand hours” Rating: 5.5

There is only one way to fully appreciate this song and this text about “another night that is gone”, about “this waiting that is desperate”. There is only one way to rip Two hundred thousand hours from the imagination of the rides and convince us to overcome our prejudices. Francesco Bianconi must sing it.

Tananai “Casual sex” Rating: 4.5



If the Sympathy Award existed at the Festival, Tananai would win it, hands down. We imagined Casual sex played by a more capable (or more experienced) and it was not bad. “See you at Eurovision,” she says greeting the audience. Either she is self-irony or she is FantaSanremo.

Giovanni Truppi “Your father, my mother, Lucia” Rating: 5

The song has not really convinced us, but we can say one thing: Giovanni Truppi is the real alien of this Sanremo, he has never tried to water down or hide his identity. He didn’t pretend to be on another stage, but he tried to inhabit it as best he could. He is not for everyone.

The Vibrations “A lot” Rating: 5

There is not just one type of rock. Among the many possibilities that this music gives there is also that of making it a show, perhaps a little tacky, a little cheeky, never extreme. That’s what Le Vibrazioni do in Sanremo, adding that little bit of Italian pop that keeps them in the mainstream. They know how to do better.