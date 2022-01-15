Sanremo 2022: the report cards of the songs in the competition – Magazine – Sanremo

Sanremo 2022. The present is in what is not there. One look who sees the future in the rearview mirror of life, looking for the license plates of dancing and happy years. From the sixties to the eighties, everything you can dance, live, love in bites. Raw, romantic, casual sex. Surprises: Massimo Ranieri with a timeless song. Elisa does not deceive and disappoints, credible Emma. Giovanni Truppi is the mythical bridge with Tenco. Mahmood and Blanco a duet between the sheets of a love without a choice of gender, like Michele Bravi. I liked The Representative of Lista very much, Tanamai, Matteo Romano, Ditonellapiaga Rettore, Highsnob & Hu. Better Sangiovanni than Irama and Rkomi. Achille Lauro is now r’n’r. The excluded are not random. Sanremo: it is the festival of love. Here are the 25 songs in the competition The report cards of the songs in the competition Achille Lauro – ìDomenica ‘: vote 6 and 1/2 “In the eyes it’s rock’n’roll, it seems to touch you … romance, not rather a porn. And fuck it it’s Rollin ‘Stone “. Achille Lauro like John Travolta but without Uma, basic and ironic, 1960s flash, perhaps Tarantino. Aka 7even – ‘Perfect like this’: grade 5 and 1/5 You are perfect like this, with your defects … on me there is your perfume, on you there is mine …

Sanremo: it is the festival of love. Here are the 25 songs in the competition

The report cards of the songs in the competition

Achille Lauro – ìDomenica ‘: vote 6 and 1/2

“In the eyes it’s rock’n’roll, it seems to touch you … romance, no more a porno. And fuck it, it’s Rollin ‘Stone.” Achille Lauro like John Travolta but without Uma, basic and ironic, 1960s flash, perhaps Tarantino.

Aka 7even – ‘Perfect like this’: grade 5 and 1/5

You are perfect like this, with your defects … on me there is your perfume, on you there is my breath. The new and the leftovers. Aka sings exactly how you expect it, the product makes beats and it works.

Ana Mena – ‘Two hundred thousand hours’: grade 5

Two hundred thousand kisses are better than this nursery rhyme that limps despite Rocco Hunt and Federica Abbate among the authors. Ana Mena is more to see than to hear. The Latin I like, not me.

Dargen D’Amico – ‘Where to dance’: vote 7- –

Cantautorap and dj making the verse to Vasco dj. “Where do we go where we dance, fuck it and dance among the wrecks, dance to stay afloat. Glasses that tremble with the music to the ball.” And let it be Dance!

Ditonellapiaga with Rector – ‘Chemistry’: Grade 7

“It’s a question of chemistry … And if I stay I come repeatedly … and I totally beat the nuns … my hand on my thigh presses on and believe me I say yes”. 80s sex, overwhelming.

Elisa – ‘Or maybe it’s you’: vote 7 and 1/2

Verse that scales the text, one word at a time with Elisa’s voice, then love becomes almost normal, except for the ending. Modulations of the notes and the heart.

Emma – ‘Every time it’s like this’: vote 7- –

Davide Petrella and Dario Faini with Emma for a ballad of deep pain and a light step, the remake quote of “You are beautiful”. Please hug me.

Fabrizio Moro – ‘It’s you’: vote 6 and 1/2

Fabrizio is handsome and talented, he knows how to rewrite worlds not only of love. What you have already heard and what you would like to listen to again. Between the first Jova and Moro. He has craft, he will like it.

Gianni Morandi – ‘Open all doors’: vote 6+

Gianni doesn’t argue, maybe we vote. Get Lorenzo to send you to buy a shake. You’re going strong, open all doors, Morandian slogans. It’s the 60s. Will they be enough?

Giovanni Truppi – ‘Your father, my mother, Lucia’: 8 1/2 votes

A songwriter as they were once born, between Tenco, De Andrè and France, Pacific collaborates. Truppi. There is talk of a kind of love. What I will be I will be with you.

Giusy Ferreri – ‘Honey’: vote 6 –

Federica Abbate is not enough to move Giusy from her comfort zone. Or get her off the Latin train. for Santa Fè. It is a blade that tastes of honey. But it does not affect.

Highsnob and Hu – ‘Take care of yourself’: grade 7 ++

Well done. Post rap writing, songwriting, only the supports are those of the new generation. Interesting arrangement. It’s a loving goodbye, take care of yourself.

Irama – ‘Wherever you will be’: vote 6 and 1/2

Successful pop author, Irama is registered among the romantic posts with the voice out. In summary: “Wherever you will be”, wherever I will be. Triumph of arches and dangerous heights.

Iva Zanicchi – ‘I want to love you’: vote 6+

Determined. “I want to love you”. Consistent, it’s an ancient song. Ageless voice. The air of old festivals, the hand of Celso Valli. “I want to love you because I’m hungry for you too.”

The List Representative – ‘Bye-bye’: vote 8

“How are you child? Where are you going tonight? What a fear around.” Dark news flashes, raw sex. “With the legs with the ass with my eyes”. Goodnight, it’s the end, bye.

The Vibrations – ‘A lot’: vote 6 and 1/2

For Amadeus it is rock, but too many words for Sarcina too, and “A lot” hurts. The beat hammers, the sound of the initiates, a band howling with Francesco to love.

Mahmood and Blanco – ‘Chills’: vote 8 and 1/2

Love and sex without a choice of gender, difficult, in a dirty and psychic bed, life that bites. The opposite of an angel. Really beautiful.

Massimo Ranieri – ‘Letter beyond the sea’: grade 9

My favorite, because it is more difficult to write a song from the past so current that sung by De Gregori would have been the sequel to one of his records. Poetry.

Matteo Romano – ‘Viral’: vote 7

Tik tok, knock the surprise. Matteo knows how to write a contemporary song where love reappears, goes in trend and goes back up again, it becomes viral. Self-deprecating and real.

Michele Bravi – ‘Winter of flowers’ vote 7+

I like Michele’s world, the modulations inside, gentle blades. If they were sounds they would be songs and if they were seasons the winter of flowers would come.

Noemi – ‘I love you I don’t know how to say’: grade 6 – –

Despite Mahmoud and Dario Faini the piece remains horizontal, it does not take off like Noemi’s voice. I can also go to the moon but I love you I love you I don’t know.

Rkomi – ‘Unsurpassable’: vote 6 +

I understand why the charts, it works. But he runs out of the fuel of ideas. Metaphor of a love, she like the last insuperable curve. Basic rock tour.

Sangiovanni – ‘Farfalle’: grade 7 –

Sangiovanni singer-songwriter who butterflies with properties of language in pop. Butterflies fly on light bulbs, dance and quotes. Sangio declaration of love.

Tananai – ‘Casual sex’: vote 7 and 1/2

Urban author on the well-known theme I am in a complicated relationship, then the girl with the gun, 1960s reverberi Rca, Paraculo. Don’t worry, I didn’t like her.

Yuman – ‘Now and here’: coto 6 and 1/2

Hic et nunc. Cape Verde, Rome, London, Berlin, the world and here Philly Sound plays. He sings soul, international scene. It ends in crescendo. It is already something.