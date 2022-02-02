Sanremo 2022, the report cards of the songs of the second evening

After listening to the 25 songs we can say it: Mahmood-Blanco and Elisa, and the rest disappears. The second evening, song side, was particularly tiring: too many anonymous pieces. If this too were to record great ratings, like the first, we would no longer have doubts about the existence of an inverse relationship between the goodness of the songs and the share.

Saint John “Butterflies” Rating: 6

Tristanzuolo text on cute and danceable music, as is in fashion, but the melody of the refrain is dull. Sangiovanni earns sympathy points and earns FantaSanremo points by saying and making Amadeus say “Fantasanremo and skullcap”. Now he just has to finish sixth.

Giovanni Truppi “Your father, my mother, Lucia” Rating: 4

He arrives preceded by the reputation of being a serious singer-songwriter, one who makes quality music, the outsider to follow, even a writer. He shows off and makes me want to hear from Ana Mena. What an agony.

The Vibrations “A lot” Rating: 4



There are rock pieces in which you don’t notice if you’re out of place, it’s not important, it doesn’t matter. Here it is noticed. The real problem is that the song isn’t there. Maybe The Vibrations in the ’80s version, a little tsarri and a little manga, are at the Ariston to make the Måneskin look like giants. Final dedication to Stefano D’Orazio, portrayed on the bass drum of the drums. Beppe Vessicchio’s absence on Twitter.

Emma “Every time it is like this” Rating: 5.5

Better than we imagined. The piece isn’t memorable, but this Emma girlpowered by the diplomanda Michielin doesn’t overdo it, which is notoriously the house specialty.

Matteo Romano “Viral” Rating: 5

Heralded as the representative of the TikTok generation, with a song Viral (is the title), takes the style of Mahmood and makes him take two steps back into the past, into well-known pop. Come on Matteo, you’re 19, you don’t have to please anyone.

Iva Zanicchi “I want to love you” Rating: 7

Melodrammone of other times that allows Zanicchi to bring out everything he has. Okay, it’s old and dusty stuff, but it has a character of her and she interprets a credibility of her. And then Zanicchi is 82 years old, even if on the cover of the single he seems to be 30 younger.

Ditonellapiaga and Rector “Chemistry” Rating: 8

The best in the “Ariston dancefloor” category. They have fun, they put on a show without overdoing it, they dance without the tunz tunz and without pretending to be smart. They are cheerful and also fit well together, even if one is a rookie in Sanremo and the other has a longer curriculum than Lorena Cesarini’s monologue.

Elisa “Or maybe it’s you” Rating: 9

Then Elisa arrives and reminds us what a song is written, arranged and interpreted well. The piece lacks a hint of modernity, but she is on another level. Elisa and the Mahmood-Blanco couple, and the rest disappear.

Fabrizio Moro “It’s you” Rating: 2

Then Fabrizio Moro arrives and reminds us what the Italian pop song should no longer be in 2022. “You are the one who crosses my oxygen when you touch me” must be a dedication to Omicron, in fact then Zalone’s virologist arrives.

Tananai “Casual sex” Rating: 4

How nice to go to Sanremo and sing with absolute carelessness, as if we were at the karaoke in the house. Tweet by Rocco Tanica: «#tananai dethrones #giovannitruppi in the race for the most beautiful song after This is Tim by Mina ».

Irama “Wherever you will be” Rating: 5

He comes dressed as his grandmother’s doily and brings to the Ariston a small musical based on the declension of the verb to be. But unlike others he sings.

Aka 7even “Perfect like this” Rating: 3

“You were so fragile”, sings Aka 7even and fragile is also her song that says “you are perfect like this, in your flaws, in your imperfections, baby I swear that you are perfect like this”. She finally greets Aunt Mara.

Highsnob and Hu “Take care of yourself” Rating: 4

Last year there were Coma_Cose, this year Coma_Coma. They re-launch: not only do they look each other in the eye, but they embrace as well. They would like to do something more contemporary and intense than the others, but they can only half do it.