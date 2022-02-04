Sanremo 2022, the report cards of the songs of the third evening

On the first evening of free-for-all, they always stand out, Elisa and Mahmood and Blanco. For quality and in the ranking where televoting and opinion polls came into play. As is often the case, some songs get better, others remain more convincing in the studio version, others are just modest.

Giusy Ferreri “Honey” Rating: 2

Honey it wants to be the soundtrack of a retro and romantic little film and instead it looks like a ballad by Mannarino for a summer spent in the city, alone, in the rain. And then: on Tuesday Giusy Ferreri went out very late, but on Thursday at 21.05 she seemed even more tired, not very convinced. Something will remain: the megaphone meme.

Highsnob and Hu “Take care of yourself” Rating: 4

They re-enact the curtain on Wednesday, including a hug. They and the song have something tender and distant at the same time. Was the goal to make the Sanremo ballad contemporary? Intention outweighs execution.

Fabrizio Moro “It’s you” Rating: 2.5

It was better It is you of Syria.

Aka 7even “Perfect like this” Rating: 5

Better than the first run. Like a Formula 1 driver with the car taking a second per lap from the top teams and forced to drive to the limit, Aka 7even gets the most out of a weak song.

Massimo Ranieri “Letter from beyond the sea” Rating: 8

Ranieri is always impeccable and clears up the little stumbles of the first performance. He, the song, the dress, is all very elegant (cit).

Dargen D’Amico “Where you dance” Rating: 5.5

FantaDargen does it all: he gives the flowers to Amadeus, goes down to the audience, even changes the text and says “hello Aunt Mara”. The song risks transforming him into the prince of piacioni, the climate is like a train on the Tuscan coast. A little too much for us.

Irama “Wherever you will be” Rating: 5

Last year he was trapped in the hotel, this year in too traditional a piece. He has a great voice, he deserves a great piece.

Ditonellapiaga and Rector “Chemistry” Rating: 8

Brave without making it weigh. Ironic without svaccare. Shameless without unnecessary winks. They sing that nuns totally give a damn without even getting baptized. Sexy with joy.

Michele Bravi “Winter of flowers” Rating: 3.5

Michele Bravi is the joy of all the competitors of FantaSanremo and also of the tailors who use hallucinogenic mushrooms. The piece, however, is too reassuring, without any drama or a detail out of place.

Rkomi “Unsurpassed” Rating: 7

It’s not his stage and he’s not singing very well tonight, but he seems more convinced than Tuesday. The physique du rôle helps him. He won’t win, but he likes it (not so much for those who vote, for now): it is the second most listened to Sanremo song on Spotify.

Mahmood and Blanco “Chills” Rating: 10

Tonight they are more tender. Less precise on Tuesday, perhaps more relaxed. They even sit down. It doesn’t change much: Chills is the song that should win an Italian song festival in 2022 because it has it all.

Gianni Morandi “Open all doors” Rating: 8

Jovanotti is in full social electoral campaign to support Morandi, who, having overcome the emotion of the other night, returns with a performance of his. It is an emotional ups and downs after the blow from Mahmood and Blanco. The song will not be original, but this is the generation-day that doesn’t give up.

Tananai “Casual sex” Rating: 5.5

At the second performance we begin to love his scazzled but cheerful way of holding the stage, the singing ungrammaticals, the saucy melody and delicious in its own way. Too bad for the tank top and the voice disappeared on the first verse, damn him.

Elisa “Or maybe it’s you” Rating: 9

The only one who can snatch the victory from Mahmood and Blanco, and vice versa. It does a traditional thing, yet it doesn’t seem out of date, if anything out of time. The performance and the song are carefully constructed (the verses, the chorus, the special, everything), but the effect is incredibly natural, as happens with those who play in the Italian song series A.

The List Representative “Bye bye” Rating: 7

There are songs that you bring to the stage lose strength. bye Bye it belongs to this category: not even the second performance does justice to a very paraculous piece. But the more you listen to it, the more it gets into your head and the higher your grade. It’s built for pleasure, with built-in wiggle instructions. And in fact LRDL are Sanremo’s competitors who have seen the number of TikTok followers grow more: + 808.70%.

Iva Zanicchi “I want to love you” Rating: 7

She gets on the stage beautiful and tough, she doesn’t care about being in 2022, she brings out the voice and a pathos of other times, almost hardcore. A new genus was born: Ivacore.

Achille Lauro feat. Harlem Gospel Choir “Sunday” Rating: 6.5

Achille Lauro tonight does two right things: he does not name the FantaSanremo and keeps the scenographic ideas to a minimum. No sacraments, at most a little hand under the zip. So only the piece remains, which everyone immediately archived as a self-quote and which instead hides the most joyful refrain of the festival. The choir is beautiful: it’s a pity not to hear it up Pandemic now that you go away.

Matteo Romano “Viral” Rating: 4

We are not angry with Matteo, but the piece and execution are colorless tasteless odorless. Behind the songs he wants to be Viral there is the usual, cursed Sanremo 1.0.

Ana Mena “Two hundred thousand hours” Rating: 6.5

There is something dissonant between the 80s carousel tamarrata that is this song and the dramatizing expressions that Ana Mena makes when she sings. Once you accept the fact that she is not Loving youbut the soundtrack of the Boss of ceremonies, have fun. It’s up to her to raise her vote: Love, apologize to Ana on our part.

Saint John “Butterflies” Rating: 6

The refrain is stupid, but Sangio is 19, he fits. Unlike other young people in the competition, he sings a piece of his generation and is believable. It’s all right to make it to Spotify, there’s time for the festival podium and greatness.

Emma “Every time it is like this” Rating: 5

It remains a good piece for Emma, ​​but once the surprise has disappeared, it shows its limits. Meanwhile, Francesca Michielin directs the orchestra, but it is clear from the way she moves that she is listening to a gabber piece in the headphones.

Yuman “Now and here” Rating: 5

He does not have the irreverence of Tananai and sings a song that is a little old, too classic, but which basically has nothing wrong with it. A little ‘little to enhance a voice that is there and how.

The Vibrations “A lot” Rating: 6

He sings and the impact is there, despite the tamarraggine of the piece. They sing at 1.15 and do much better than the first performance. At this point, put them on Saturday at 2 o’clock.

Giovanni Truppi “Your father, my mother, Lucia” Rating: 5

It is not his stage, it is not the right song to go there, it is not the right time for a performance like that, but tonight it seems to be going better.

Noemi “I love you I do not know how to say” Rating: 6.5

It doesn’t have a very strong piece, but it stands the test of listening at 1.30am. And she sings well. The dress looks a bit like Anna Oxa 1986, but without a hood and long.