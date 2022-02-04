Sanremo 2022, the report cards to the looks of the third evening: Blanco re-sheaths the cloak. “Drusilla eats the stage and so does Amedeo,” Elisa is a pearl and Orietta Berti “a powder puff” – PHOTO

Amadeus: vote 6- The third evening opens with a blue jacket studded with Swarovsky and a coordinated bow tie. Tremble, tremble, the crystals are back.

Drusilla Foer: vote 10 – Really “Very elegant”, as she likes to define herself. The midnight blue taffeta dress with pencil skirt and tail train made for the occasion by her dressmaker in Florence Rina Milan is magnificent, sober and refined. Just as befits a lady of her caliber. There is no story, it beats the competition. And then dressed as Zorro: “Drusilla eats the stage and so does Amedeo “ unanimously comment on Twitter. Determined look, diva-like, there are those who compare her, not surprisingly, to the legendary Miranda-Meryl Streep of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ or to an Old Hollywood actress. Deserved 10 for her.

Blanco and Mahmood: vote 10 – There is no story. It’s not just their clothes, it’s the look as a whole that belongs completely to them. Blanchito Bebe remained true to the cloak black that has made so much talk about him in these days on social networks, where memes who see him as a modern knight or the version of Batman 2.0 go crazy. Obviously it is once again the work of Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino: the romantic attitude of the young artist is embodied in the black chiffon shirt with lace and ruffles on the sleeves, combined with black crepe trousers. “Blanco be careful that otherwise I’ll tear this cloak from you too”, warns Amadeus. Total withe instead for Mahmood, with a tailored suit with a rigorous line.

Giusy Ferreri: vote 6 – The Philipp Plein black trouser suit is beautiful. Sexy but with style, shame about the cut out on the side. Looks like he ended up in the clutches of Edward Scissorhands. Note of merit, however, to the metal manicure, super trendy, and at pumps with bows.

Highsnob and Hu: grade 6 – Basically same look from prime time: in black he, in white she. Trouser suits with a strange layering of garments.

Fabrizio Moro: vote 9 – Shiny black tuxedo, with the edges of the lapels of the jacket in sequins. Very elegant, simply.

Aka7even: vote 8 – White shirt, powder pink suit and bon ton chain. Stella McCartney’s work. Passed with full marks, especially considering the previous “Chinese New Year” look.

Massimo Ranieri: grade 8 – After a total black start, tonight he dared. The patterned tie with bold black and gold Greek logo bears the clear signature of Donatella Versace, the same that can also be seen on the background of the cuffs of the black jacket. And it is always the Greek symbol of the house of the Medusa that defines the texture of the fabric with which the suit is made. It’s the details that make the differencea and Massimo Ranieri knows it well.

Dargen D’amico: vote 2 – The mix and match is fine but here someone got carried away. The contrasting combination of fantasy, white and blue in the suit and in shades of green is lethal. Not to mention the effect with the scenography in the background. But everything is forgiven in Dargen. And then with him you dance, you look a little at the screen.

Irama: vote 4 – After the fishing net (or cobweb, fate vobis) of last night, tonight is passed to fishing vest. A little padded, so that in the case it is also useful as a bulletproof one. And, to complete the look, a kind of silver chains that fall along the face from the hair. Nothing, sorry but also in this round: very bad.

Cesare Cremonini: vote 9 – It is the midnight blue of Giorgio Armani – with a touch of lurex to give it life – to shape the unstructured velvet jacket. A very elegant, soft and enveloping suit just like the medley played by the Bolognese singer. To complete the look of Santoni’s black patent lace-up shoes.

Rector and Ditonellapiaga: vote 6 – Still an optical game in black and white. Donatella Rettore more and more in Maryl Streep style in Oh Mama. Flared trousers, oversized sleeves and maxi jewels. Perfectly in line with the explosive sounds of the track in competition. The look of Ditonellapiaga is less successful: in black jumpsuit and Philiosphy lace shirt by Lorenzo Serafini.

Michele Bravi: vote 4 – After the elegance of the debut, the fall into the abyss. For him, a red sleeveless suit embellished with claw pendants and combat boots by Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi. The detail of the leather flowers applied this time on the red gloves is back, but combined with an overly aggressive look, which clashes with the delicacy of his song. And from a distance the effect is too Damian of the Maneskin. Pity.

Rkomi: grade 6 – Also tonight is in version 80s-90s biker / rocker damn: black leather pants, coordinated gloves, fringes and studs. White t-shirt to complete the whole. Not innovative, but overall successful.

Tananai: vote 4 – It’s okay that the washed out it is fashionable but here the effect is more than anything else “oops my bleach can broke while I was queuing at the supermarket checkout”.

Elisa: vote 10 – Still in white, even more enchanted. The second look designed for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Maison Valentino it is even more sublime than the first. Simple, essential, but capable of reaching straight to the heart. A pure and precious pearl, just like her voice.

Orietta Berti (out of votes) – Orietta’s third look is even more superlative than the first two. A triumph of tulle and yellow feathers and under the fuchsia palazzo pants, she herself presents it: “I’m a powder puff, we artists use face powder a lot “. But no vote for her: Orietta doesn’t argue, she loves herself. As Amadeus says, who knows what surprises the next evenings will have in store!

List Representative: vote 8 – It’s all a game of references, the pink of his hair taken up in the clothes, the black to shape the details that can be found in her tufts. The overwhelming creativity and irony of these creations by Moschino perfectly reflect the light-hearted tone of their song. And so here it is back there chaplet that had made so much talk in the early evening.

Iva Zanicchi: vote 6 – Perfect for reaching Rovazzi and Orietta Berti on a cruise. Sequin dress in shades of gray and over an indigo-colored chiffon caftan. And long crystal necklaces. Look definitely suitable for a wedding, less so for the Ariston stage. But Iva is Iva and Ariston applauds.