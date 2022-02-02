Sanremo 2022, top and flop of the first evening: Achille Lauro shows the results of five months in the gym. Ana Mena? It’s a bit like shooting the Red Cross

Finally, the curtain has risen from the 72nd edition of Sanremo Festival. The first twelve Big in the competition performed and revealed the unreleased songs, kept secretly (or almost, true Gianni Nazionale Morandi?) in the drawer for several months. Eve confirmations, someone has disappointed expectations, performance anxiety plays tricks on even the most “seasoned” artists, but here are the Top and Flop moments of the first evening.

TOP MOMENTS – He was not in the race in Sanremo, but we insert him in the Top moments: the emotion of Amadeus in front of the audience in the hall of the Ariston Theater. Noemi with “I love you I can’t say “ shines and looks like she’s out of a 50s Hollywood movie, then with that voice she can sing it all. Gianni Morandi because at 77 getting back into the game with Jovanotti (“Open all the doors”) is like going at one hundred per hour. The List Representative says “bye bye” as if it were at the high school ball (including the chaplet) and aims for the podium. Michele Bravi for the revenge he took on the exclusion last yearwhen it was discarded “Keep the kiss“. I “Chills” by Mahmood and Blanco. The arrangement of “Unsurpassed“By Rkomi (another note present in the flop moments). Dargen D’Amico because the alarm rings at 11:26 pm with “Where do you dance”And it could be the real surprise of this Festival.

FLOP MOMENTS – Achille Lauro shows the results of the five months of gym son the island, where he retired not for spiritual reasons and then baptized himself. It is “Sunday” on all fronts. It is in the top moments, but it is in the flops because we are betting on the controversy coming from L’Osservatore Romano. The reference to the baptism of Jesus is clear. At 27, being able to present a piece older than that of the 82-year-old Iva Zanicchi? Yuman with “Now and here” makes it. The tour around the Ariston with the Maneskin. Ranieri (“Letter from beyond the sea”) is the Sanremo fetish. Untouchable, but to be intellectually honest the great artist was not very precise. Express a judgment on the song by Ana Mena (“Two Hundred Thousand Hours”) is a bit like shooting the Red Cross. But exceptionally we shoot the same. The robbery mask worn by Rkomi as soon as he arrived on the stairs (another note present in the top moments). Giusy Ferreri brings a song to “Honey”, but the dress is Made in China.