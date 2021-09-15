Sanremo 2022, via new proposals, Sanremo Giovani, news, regulation

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 14 September 2021. Raidue broadcast the film Stay with me. On Network 4 still topical with Out of the core conducted by Mario Giordano.

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the show Morgane – Brilliant detective, with Audrey Fleurot. Two episodes: the first is entitled “West wind“. Lille police investigate the death of a man. Jeanne, his wife, is missing and is the main suspect. Morgane (Audrey Fleurot), a maid of the police station with a very high IQ, but she is convinced that Jeanne has nothing to do with it. Following the second episode, “Basil’s mission“.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. An autumn is approaching for our country marked by the hope of a definitive return to normality, but also by fears of new variants of Covid and the persistence of positions against the vaccine. He talks about it tonight with Bianca Berlinguer and his guests. Space also for political news and customs.

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. The resumption of school and the reopening of large companies, the revolt of those who contest the obligation to exhibit the vaccination certificate, the increasingly tense political debate. With the now well-known verve, Mario Giordano as always he puts himself on the side of the citizens to explain current developments.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Good or bad. Second of four appointments with the program conducted by Veronica Gentili. The episode is titled “Blood pink“: We are talking about women who have suffered the violence of men, abuses that occur even in the most subtle forms. The interview of the week is with Diletta Leotta.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Tuesdays. With the help of surveys carried out by Nando Pagnoncelli, Giovanni Floris introduces the hottest current issues, starting with the many problems arising from the Covid-19 epidemic. With his guests he also talks about the situation in Afghanistan.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show First date. New encounters between unknown people who, although compatible according to experts, have distant stories between them. But they all have in common the desire to put themselves out there to find true love. With Flavio Montrucchio.

On Raidue, at 9.20 pm, the 2018 drama film, by Baltasar Kormakur, Stay with me, with Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. A hurricane destroys the sailing ship Tami is traveling on (Shailene Woodley) and Richard (Sam Claflin). Due to his serious injuries, with broken instrumentation and limited water and food supplies, the woman takes command of the boat to try to save both of them.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the biographical film of 2015, by Hany Abu-Assad, The idol, with Tawfeek Barhom. Muhammad Assaf has an extraordinary voice and his sister urges him to believe in himself. Twelve years after her death, Assaf decides to participate in Arab Idol: winning becomes a reason for living. True story.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2018, by Francesco Falaschi, Just enough, with Vinicio Marchioni, Luigi Fedele. To serve a sentence, the irascible chef Arturo teaches to cook to some boys with disorders similar to autism, led by the psychologist Anna. Among all, Guido, aspiring cook, stands out.

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 1998 thriller film, by Michael Mann, Public enemy, with Will Smith. Unbeknownst to his knowledge, lawyer Robert Clayton Dean comes into possession of a video accusing an NSA executive of murder. Since then some agents have been spying on him with the most sophisticated electronic systems.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2014 thriller film, by Simon West, Joker – Wild Card, with Jason Statham, Sofia Vergara. Ex-Marine Nick only has gambling in mind. When Holly, an ex, is brutally beaten by boss DeMarco, he decides to help her take revenge.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1969 western film, by Robert Mulligan, The night of the ambush, with Gregory Peck. A white woman who had a son by an Indian chief is brought back to her people by a guide. But the Indian will do everything to get the boy back with him.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1990 drama film, by Giuseppe Tornatore, Are all well, with Marcello Mastroianni. Matteo, a widowed Sicilian retiree, goes up the peninsula to visit his five children scattered around Italy. But the trip will hold him many unpleasant surprises.

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the fantastic film of 2008, by Guillermo Del Toro, Hellboy – The Golden Army, with Ron Perlman. Nuada, the Prince of Darkness, has awakened a terrifying army of killing machines. The Hellboy demon and his “squad”Are the only ones able to stop him.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2021 thriller film, by Tim Fehlbaum, Tides, with Nora Arnezeder, Sara-Sofie Boussnina. A global catastrophe has wiped out almost all of humanity. Blake, an astronaut from Space Colony Kepler, must make a decision that will seal the fate of the survivors.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2001 war film, by John Moore, Behind enemy lines – Behind enemy lines, with Owen Wilson. Balkan War: American pilot Chris Burnett is shot down while flying over Serbian airspace. Hunted by angry enemies, he flees hoping for help to arrive.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 1973 horror film, by William Friedkin, The exorcist, with Max von Sydow, Linda Blair. Twelve-year-old Regan is seized by sudden nervous breakdowns. After unsuccessful medical examinations, the mother turns to a priest. The little girl is prey to the devil and for this she needs an exorcist.