Sanremo, 9.3 million and 54.1% for the third evening – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – SANREMO, 04 FEB – The spectators who followed the third evening of Sanremo 2022 yesterday on Rai1 (from 21.30 to 1.46) were 9 million 360 thousand, equal to 54.1% share. The growing trend compared to last year is confirmed, when the third evening of the festival – dedicated to covers, an appointment traditionally dear to the public – had an average of 7 million 435 thousand spectators equal to 44.4% of share.



The first part of the third evening (from 21.30 to 23.42) had 12 million 849 thousand spectators with a 53.2% share; the second (from 11.46 to 1.46) 5 million 455 thousand with 56.8%.



In 2021 the first part of the third evening of the festival had collected 10 million 596 thousand viewers equal to 42.4% of share, the second 4 million 369 thousand with 50.6%.



The ratings are in line with the 2020 edition, when the third evening obtained an average of 9 million 836 thousand spectators and a 54.5% share. (HANDLE).

