Sanremo against Hollywood (and not only): who wears it better? – Photo

Better the valleys and the conductors at the Ariston or the international stars? You decide…

(KIKA) – SANREMO – What a charm dresses of the valleys and of the hosts of the Sanremo Festival! We see them coming down the steep stairs of the Ariston theater with their very high heels and their elegant gait, competing with the most popular international stars, including Hollywood actresseswrapped in precious creations, signed and … originals? No, not that!

In fact, not infrequently on the stage of Sanremo we have seen clothes worn by the stars of the cinema: in 2018 it was the turn of Virginia Raffaele in Armani Privé as Nicole Kidmanbut in the past it happened to Michelle Hunziker and Christina Ricci (but not only…) Maria De Filippi and Kirsten Dunst, Emma Marrone and Chloe Grace Moretz, Madalina Ghenea and Sarah Jessica Parker. Maybe who will it be this year?

You want to find out when it happened and above all … who wore it best? Browse the gallery!

