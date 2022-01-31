Sanremo Festival, Ornella Muti chooses the stylist Francesco Scognamiglio

After the great refusal addressed to Giorgio Armani and its fashion, Ornella Muti wanted the Neapolitan designer Francesco Scognamiglio for her Sanremo. it was he who created the two dresses that the actress will wear at the Festival, which she is now completing at a very fast pace. Initially she should have dealt only with the look for the second evening at the Ariston, then after the post of Muti’s daughter Naike Rivelli – she is finishing a piece of history. This Sanremo made us understand many things. Goodbye old fashion, welcome ecofashion! – and the no that the two ladies opposed to King George’s look, was promoted for two evenings out of two.





The debut in Sanremo For the stylist born in Pompeii 46 years ago for the first time in Sanremo, despite a roll of honor in which names of the first magnitude of the world of international showbusiness appear: from the first of all, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyonc, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, but also the Italians Laura Pausini and Emma … Long list for the talented couturier who began his career in 1994 alongside Gianni Versace and who defines Giorgio Armani as an absolute legend, a star of the first magnitude of fashion, slipping away from the fashion controversy that overwhelmed Sanremo.

Eco dresses Ornella Muti chose him because the two have known each other for many years and entrusted him with the overall care of her image. The clothes that Scognamiglio has created wink at the environmental problem: they have been made of natural fabrics and as always are a magnificence of sartorial talent and craftsmanship. One black and very precious, the other in a nude color that will enhance the attractiveness of Muti. Both have elaborate and high-impact embroideries, the stylist signature of a couturier who is liked by divas because he knows how to create perfect clothes for stages and red carpets.And that he was the first Neapolitan on the Paris haute couture catwalks

