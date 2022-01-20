Sanremo: Friday duets, from De André to … Britney Spears

Amadeus still chooses Tg1 to announce the news of the Sanremo Festival, starting on February 1st. This time it’s up to the songs of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s and the duets that the competing artists will propose on the evening of the covers on Friday 4 February. These are the combinations indicated by the artistic director and conductor: Le Vibrazioni, ‘Live and Let Die‘(Paul McCartney), with Sophie and the Giants and maestro Peppe Vessicchio; Ditonellapiaga and Rector, ‘No one can judge me‘(Caterina Caselli); Michele Bravi, ‘I would like … I would not like … but if you want ‘ (Lucio Battisti); Massimo Ranieri, ‘Anna will come‘(Pino Daniele) with Nek; Fabrizio Moro, ‘Lonely men‘(Pooh); Rkomi, Vasco Rossi’s medley, with Caliber 35; Giovanni Truppi, ‘In my hour of freedom (Fabrizio De André), with Vinicio Capossela; Elisa, ‘What a feeling‘(Irene Cara, from Flashdance); Tananai, ‘You start making love‘(Raffaella Carrà), with Rosa Chemical; Noemi ‘You make me feel (like a natural woman)‘(Aretha Franklin); Ana Mena, medley with Rocco Hunt; Iva Zanicchi, ‘Song‘, by Don Backy and Detto Mariano, in Milva’s version; Gianni Morandi, medley with Mousse T; Achille Lauro, ‘You are beautiful‘(Loredana Bertè), with Loredana Bertè; Dargen D’Amico ‘Doll‘(Patty Pravo); Emma, ​​’Baby One More Time‘(Britney Spears), with Francesca Michielin; Mahmood & Blanco, ‘The sky in a room‘(Gino Paoli); Matteo Romano, ‘Your Song‘(Elton John, with Malika Ayane); Yuman, ‘My Way‘(Frank Sinatra), with Rita Marcotulli; Aka 7ven, ‘Change‘(Alex Baroni), with Arisa; Saint John, ‘Hard-nosed‘(Pierangelo Bertoli), with Fiorella Mannoia; The List Representative, ‘Be My Baby‘(The Ronettes), with Cosmo, Margherita Vicario and Ginevra; Highsnob and Hu, ‘I have fallen in love with you‘(Luigi Tenco), with Mr Rain; Giusy Ferreri, ‘I will live without you‘(Lucio Battisti), with Andy of Bluvertigo; Irama, ‘My story between my fingers‘(Gianluca Grignani), with Gianluca Grignani.