Sanremo, from Britney Spears sung by Emma to “Il cielo in una stanza” by Blanco …

by Barbara Berti

From Vasco Rossi to Raffaella Carrà, from Frank Sinatra to Aretha Franklin: a blast from the past but seen (and sung) with today’s eyes. TO Sanremo 2022 it’s time for cover evening, a musical journey between great hits and timeless songs, Italian and foreign from the sixties, seventies, eighties and nineties.

Sanremo, the lineup of the fourth evening. Here are the covers

The 25 artists competing at the 72nd Italian song festival they revisit pieces from the history of music with the (optional) help of a guest.

Thus, the favorites to win, Mahmood and Blanco (already renamed on social media Blahmood, combining the two names, just as happens to vip couples), they are ready to give ‘chills’ with ‘The sky in a room’ by Gino Paoli, another song to launch the “message of freedom infinity”.

Elisa, with her ethereal and almost fairytale looks, takes the audience into the mythical world of ‘Flashdance’ with ‘What a Feeling’ by Irene Cara.

Emma, with her friend Francesca Michielin (formerly his conductor of the first evenings), proposes ‘Baby One More Time’, the single released in 1999 that launched the carriera of Britney Spears.

The unmistakable voice of Noemi brings the audience to America in 1967 singing ‘(You make me feel like) A natural woman’ by Aretha Franklin, one of Lady Soul’s most famous songs, reinterpreted by many artists including Celine Dion and Mary J.Blige.

Medly timeless for Gianni Morandi accompanied by Mousse T, the German DJ and record producer. But alongside Gianni Nazionale Jovanotti (already author of the track in the competition ‘Open all doors’) could arrive, surprisingly, given that Lorenzo Cherubini has been spotted in Sanremo.

Another vintage medley for Ana Mena who, with his friend Rocco Hunt, proposes Jimmy Fontana’s’ The world ‘, Alan Sorrenti’s’ Sons of the stars’ and Julio Iglesias’ If you leave me it is not valid.

Achille Lauro relies on ‘Sei bellissima’, the legendary hit by Loredana Bertè who will be at her side, to move up the rankings, while Irama with Gianluca Grignani revisits ‘My story between my fingers’.

Aka7even, with Arisa, re-reads ‘Cambiare’ by Alex Baroni, while Fabrizio Moro he tests himself with ‘Only men’, a song with which Pooh won Sanremo 1990.

Giovanni Truppi he pays homage to Fabrizio de André with ‘In my hour of freedom’, singing it with Vinicio Capossela, for the first time on the Ariston stage, and with the surprise participation of Mauro Pagani. “I chose this song because I believe in his words and I feel represented by them. I strongly believe, as De André says, that we are all involved, also because we are connected to each other more than we are able to realize: biology and physics tell us, Jung told us and history and economics tell us. ”Says Truppi.

The winner of Sanremo youth 2021, Yuman, accompanied by composer and jazz pianist Rita Marcotulli, proposes ‘My way’, a piece recorded in December 1968 by Frank Sinatra and has become a legend so much that it has been taken up by various singers including Elvis Presley, Mireille Mathieu, Sid Vicious, Nina Hagen and more recently Michael Bublè.

The Vibrations sing ‘Live and Let Die’ by Paul McCartney with Sophie and the Giants and Peppe Vessicchio (confirmed his presence, albeit unofficially).

Saint John, together with Fiorella Mannoia, proposes ‘A hard snout’ by Pierangelo Bertoli, the 1979 piece that tells of Bertoli’s difficult relationship with record producers and his determination to write songs according to his own style, with frankness and without conceding anything to market and image logic.

Matteo Romano, with Malika Ayane, sings ‘Your song’, the trademark of Elton John, the Eltonian song that has the largest number of covers by other artists over the years (Rod Stewart’s is still famous).

That there is ‘chemistry’ between them is now an established fact: Ditonellapiaga and Rector for the covers they sing at the top of their lungs ‘Nobody can judge me’, a song with which Caterina Caselli came second in Sanremo 1966.

Iva Zanicchi presents his personal version of ‘Canzone’ by Don Backy and Detto Mariano in the version in which the piece came third at the 1968 Sanremo Festival, sung by Milva together with Adriano Celentano.

There List Representative, with Cosmo, Margherita Vicario and Ginevra, he gives a contemporary touch to ‘Be my baby’ by The Ronettes, to pay homage to the founder of the female group, Ronnie Spector, who passed away on January 12 at the age of 78.

It goes on the classic safe with Massimo Ranieri who, flanked by Nek, proposes ‘Anna will come’ by Pino Daniele, while Michele Bravi intone ‘I would like… I would not like… but if you want’ by Lucio Battisti. Same author for Giusy Ferreri who, with Andy of Bluvertigo, sings ‘I will live without you’.

Other pieces of the history of Italian music: ‘I fell in love with you’ by Luigi Tenco proposed by Highsnob and Hu with Mr.Rain, ‘The doll’ by Patty Pravo revised by author rap Dargen D’Amico.

Tananai, with Rose Chemical, chooses a evergreen like ‘A make love begins you’, one of Raffaella Carrà’s most successful singles. The 1977 song enjoyed renewed popularity starting from 2011, thanks to the remix by Bob Sinclair, also inserted in a cult scene of the Oscar-winning film ‘La grande Bellezza’ by Paolo Sorrentino.

Difficult choice that of Rkomi who, with the funk-jazz group Calibro 35, goes wild with a medley by Vasco Rossi, the Blasco who 40 years ago went up for the first time on the stage in Sanremo with ‘Vado al massimo’.