Sanremo-Gialappa’s Band: a mistake to do Drusilla’s monologue at 2 am

Last night the first of three festival marathons with all 25 singers on stage. In the master’s recording studio Vittorio Cosmathe Gialappa’s Band as always he commented Sanremo on their channel Twitch, which is recording numbers from the generalist TV network. These are the guests who attended, in addition to Gialappithe host Cosma, Micol Azzurro and the moralizing puppet Dissociate: Eugenio Finardi, the Forest Wizard, Fabrizio Biggio, the Hyena Mary Sarnatarothe journalist Greta Mauro And Riccardo Honorsauthor together with Jovanotti of the brando in the competition sung by Gianni Morandi.

As always there was also TvZoom, who recorded the best lines of the evening, indeed, the most beautiful that can be published, which we report here in no particular order and without mentioning the author. If your curiosity is too strong, and you want to know who says what, don’t miss tonight’s episode, which will surely be just as hilarious and full of guests and twists.

Off to the marathon

«I’m already tired after the opening and the summary of the ranking. Can’t we go home already? ‘

“Giusy Ferreri she was indignant with the press room who did not like her song. Let’s see how you will judge the televoting audience and the opinion poll jury. There is a risk that they are more ruthless than journalists ».

“Anyway Highsnob & Hu they seem Lurch and uncle Fester from the Addams family“.

“While Fabrizio Moro is turning into Fabrizio Corona“.

«The passage from Aka 7ven on the second listen it begins to do its job. Do you know true that with the televoting of the youngest he will make a big leap in the standings? ».

“Forest wizardwe see you writing during the performance of Massimo Ranieri. But it’s not like you’re writing the piece you’ll be doing on Sunday from Fabio Fazio? If you read it, we’ll tell you if it’s funny or if it sucks. “

“But Dargen D’Amico Did he throw up on himself from the tension? Ah, no, he’s a witty suit. “

«It seems that the points of the Fantasanremoresulting from yesterday’s “scapezzolazione” Irama, were revoked because a careful examination at the slow motion showed that it was a partial view. Here you are. I didn’t understand what I told you either. “

«However, the more I listen to the song by Irama and more I imagine a movie of the Disney set in the jungle, with all the animals running around. The film could be called “Jungle Irama”. A modern version of Mowgli“.

Guests competing

“Thanks to Giovanni Truppi, who has decided to connect with us, also because he sings so much for the penultimate around two nights. Now you could easily get into your pajamas, sleep and then go sing with the sign of the pillow. ‘

“I don’t think I could do it, the tension is too high. I am very agitated and I also feel uncomfortable, because despite years and years of concerts I am terrified. Then, however, I see 20-year-old guys who may never have done a live who come up to sing contemptuously ».

“Giovanni, to overcome the tension, you should go up on stage and say the word”Montedoro”, Our catchphrase this year. And to show you the strength of our Twitchnow we will send everyone on your Instagram profile to comment ».

«I read on the Internet that originally the name of Ditonellapiaga was another. That is, that the finger was somewhere else. But I want to hope it is fake news ».

“But Donatella Rector was made up by Madame Tussauds? “

“After the first evening in which Michele Bravi he was disguised as Scialpitoday decided to opt for Michael Jackson in the video of Thriller“.

«I foresee the overtaking of Mahmood and Blanco at the top of the standings ».

“How he sang Gianni Morandi? I ask you because I was immediately mesmerized by his big hands. I have not understood anything anymore ».

“Caesar Cremonini that sings 50 Special and goes to the stalls to dance with the public and is immediately a tourist village. At this point they could also start the train ».

The turning point

“Orietta Berti she always dressed as a Coronavirus, but today as a Delta variant ».

«We hope the Represented by list remake the clenched fist, so tomorrow other MPs with little brains can issue indignant press releases. At least they fill the day ».

«Let’s say that in the fight Drusilla-Iva Zanicchi the first wins hands down ».

«I apologize to Cesare Cremonini for having associated 50 Special to the entertainment of a tourist village. I had forgotten to Ana Mena“.

«The best thing about the performance of Emma Marroneis Francesca Michielin dancing on the pulpit like a conductor ».

“In the meantime, we point out that you have written in 500”Montedoro“On the profile of Giovanni Truppi“.

«But he didn’t say anything on stage. Worse for him he lost a golden opportunity ».

“And why Noemi decided to come to Sanremo disguised as Jane Alexander? “

«Have a monologue on diversity done Drusilla at 1.40 at night it is for criminals. It means that in the end you don’t believe so much in certain issues, otherwise you would place it at least two hours earlier ».

(In the photo, from the left, Vittorio Cosma, Marco Santin, Giorgio Gherarducci, Micol Azzurro, Mary Sarnataro, Eugenio Finardi And Dissociate)