Sanremo-Gialappa’s Band: more was expected from Checco Zalone

Gialappa’s Band on Twitch to comment on Sanremo

Second evening, 13 other Big singers competing in Sanremoanother exceptional listening group of Gialappa’s Band live on Twitch from the master’s recording studio Vittorio Cosmawith the usual incredible parterre of guests: Giancarlo Magalli, Luca De Gennaro, Massimo Cotto, Eugenio in via di Gioia, Auroro Borealo And Micol Azzurro. TvZoom he was there and recorded the best lines.

Not all of them, however, because some cannot be written at all. Like yesterday, we report them in no particular order and without mentioning the author. But if your curiosity is great, don’t miss tonight’s episode with guests Colapesce and Di Martino, Matteo Maffucci of the Absolute Zero, Fabrizio Biggio, Paola Minaccioni, Riccardo Onori, Greta Mauro and many other guests. Click here to join the listening group on Sanremo funniest there is.

It starts with a bang

“Yesterday I got terribly bored on prime time of Festival, but it was actually the most viewed of the last 20 years. This is the proof that I no longer understand anything about music and television ».

«But the tailor of Saint John has obvious drug addiction problems, give him a hand “.

“Lorena Cesarini as soon as she came down the steps she saw Amadeus and she started to cry. She probably she was hoping to find Claudio Baglioni“.

“I knew that after the baptism of Achille Lauro yesterday, this evening Amadeus should confirm e Fiorello circumcise. Can you confirm it or is it fake news? “

«My mother-in-law was indignant at Achille Lauro’s baptismal gesture. And it is strange, because it is the double of Ozzy Osbourne. I mean, you wouldn’t expect that from Ozzy. ‘

Checco Zalone disappoints

“Poor man Checco Zaloneit’s hard to do a comic piece with Amadeus as a shoulder. As hard as having an orgy with Massimo Giletti“.

«The Vibrations they have always sounded very good. Too bad the songs are bad ».

“Laura Pausini And Mika they managed to silence Alessandro Cattelan. Incredible!”

“Francesca Michielin on the podium of conductors, for the performance of Emma Marroneshakes like Johnfrom Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomowhen he imitates the camel ».

«It seems that also Matteo Romano have been dressed by the junkie tailor’s Saint John“.

«Because they put the photo of Simona Ventura in the presentation photo of Iva Zanicchi? “

«The passage from Ditonellapiaga And Donatella Rector reminds me of another song. ‘

The Elisa bomb

“Elisa is back in the race at Sanremo Festival after 21 years, because he knew he had a bombshell. And in fact… ».

«A comment on the second intervention of Checco Zalone? Well, as my wife said after her wedding night: ‘she could have done better’. ‘

“Anyway it looks like the version Frozen of the Sanremo Festival“.

“Sure that Orietta Berti could avoid dressing like Kate Winslet in Titanic to make the connection from the Costa Toscana ship. We just needed that Fabio Rovazzi dressed from Schettino“.

«The piece of Tananai if you listen to it again while drunk, you probably like it more ».

«Too bad that the grandmother of Irama didn’t have time to finish his knitted sweater ».

“Amadeus he always has the expression of one who comes home tired, undresses, puts on his pajamas and, before going to bed, finds the surprise party in his honor in the living room ».

The small hours

“I’m too sleepy tonight. To carry on I have already put on my underwear ».

«You have noticed that many singers have decided to wear combat boots on the stage of Sanremo? On the other hand, it is a shoe model that goes really well with everything ».

“After half past midnight he should intervene Amnesty International to save the Italians from Festival“.

“Arisa it is now sponsored by Pornhub“.

«The song of Malika Ayane would be fine for Olympic Games of Subbuteo: it’s too boring ».

“But if the hymn ofWinter Olympics you can vote until February 22, why are they fucking breaking us at this hour? There was not all this urgency ».

“I’m about to take off my underwear too.”

Read the review of the first evening here

(In the photo, from the left, Vittorio Cosma, Marco Santin, Giorgio Gherarducci, Micol Azzurrothe Eugenio in via di Gioia and in connection Giancarlo Magalli)