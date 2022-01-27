“Sanremo is a sung mass, renewal is needed. Detaching it from the Ariston would not be sacrilegious “

“Detaching Sanremo from the Ariston is not a sacrilege: the Ariston was not consecrated by any religious faith! It is a beautiful theater, which in my opinion has exhausted its expressive function. I believe that, given the technological potential we have, yes can imagine a television story that is more contemporary “. Paolo Bonolis has trodden that stage as a protagonist, conductor in 2005 and 2009. A few days after the launch of edition number 3 by Amadues, in an interview with the weekly Oggi, he criticizes the liturgies of the Festival.

Bonolis would see it well in an outdoor location: “Not necessarily in a closed place. Sanremo must be as amazing as possible, otherwise it is a sung mass, which has immense value, but does not deviate from that trajectory it has ridden. for decades “

Something new is needed, which “the Italian viewer has no way of seeing throughout the television season”. About Checco Zalone has a very precise idea: “It’s a formidable choice, Checco is a wonderful character. As well as Fiorello. But they are always our product. Bringing Mike Tyson, Hugh Grant, Will Smith cost a lot but gave Sanremo the real patina of the event “.