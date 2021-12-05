Sanremo is inclusive, but not in that sense

This year, Christmas has come early: Amadeus has announced the 22 names of the Big on TG1. Half an hour of waiting in total, stuff so fast it almost drops a tear.

Now all that remains is to eat the panettone and then we are practically there. But what will this Sanremo be like? We don’t have the crystal ball, but we understand one thing: everyone wants to go.



Surely Amadeus has managed to make the Festival something that people want to participate in. It must be recognized, come on. A few years ago it wasn’t like that: you went there either because you had to raise or because you were Al Bano. From the year of Mahmood’s victory, however, something has changed, a new course has begun, that of «you can participate in Sanremo and be contemporary. It’s unbelievable but that’s the way it is. Trial!”. In fact, last year it looked like MIAMI. Only then MIAMI ended and Amadeus went home.

If in the last edition, in fact, there were so many on the Riviera that we never thought we would see up there (and, spoilers, they all survived), this year Sanremo is back to being Sanremo. Everyone inside: we want the pieces in the standings but also the share of the real country. How do you do?



With some bang, like Elisa, 21 years later from her triumph with Light. But also with Rkomi – his Taxi Driver is one of the best-selling records of recent months – the couple Mahmood and Blanco (hype that I miss Rihanna’s new album) and Dargen D’Amico. This is followed by the very young share of the Internet with the Friends of Maria Sangiovanni and Aka7even. Then there is the Lista representative, who has been beating the iron still hot since last year, and then there are many names that are certainly not new on that stage: Achille Lauro – who attempts the record participation of Toto Cutugno – Noemi, Giusy Ferreri, Fabrizio Moro, Vibrations, Emma, ​​Michele Bravi. And someone who, on the other hand, is something new, like Giovanni Truppi.



Among the new entries, the queen of the catchphrases Ana Mena – I recommend, we like you on cheerful things – Highsnob and Hu, which the grandmothers may not know but the grandchildren should. Finally, a series of historical names follow, what everyone calls old glories. “If I’m an old glory, you’re young assholes,” I’d reply. But let’s go ahead: there is another couple that we can’t wait to, formed by the Rector and the very young Ditonellapiaga. And then Iva Zanicchi, Ranieri and Gianni Morandi with a piece by Jovanotti. Therefore? So this year Amadeus has made everyone happy. “He is the Dragons of music on TV, he brings together Lega PD and 5 Stelle”, cit. Maybe there are fewer surprises, true, but these days things are reassuring. In the meantime, thank you for missing the special episode of Solti Ignoti. It already seems like an excellent start.