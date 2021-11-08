Sanremo, legend of Ariston is back on TV: it will lead in prime time!

Sanremo, legend of the Ariston is back on TV: it will host a program much awaited by viewers in the early evening

Claudio Baglioni returns to television with the event show Uà which will air soon on Channel 5. That of the artist was a life spent among timeless successes that have consecrated him among the great myths of Italian music, a music that is always ready to tell the most common emotions, in which entire generations continue to see each other again.

During his long career, Claudio Baglioni has also worked often on TV: only in recent years, he has been conductor and artistic director of the Sanremo Festival in 2018 and 2019. Now, however, the time has come for him to try his hand at a new adventure.

Sanremo, legend of Ariston is back on TV: public in delirium

Canale 5 entrusts Claudio Baglioni on Saturday evening. Tu si Que Vales will no longer be on the air and Uà will pick up the baton of Maria De Filippi’s program. The Roman artist will be the protagonist of the new show in three episodes, scheduled for 4.11 and 18 December, under the artistic direction of Giuliano Peparini.

“For us it is an honor that Claudio has chosen Mediaset as editor for his first real television program. Our audience and all Italians will be able to enjoy the history and passions of one of the greatest artists of Italian music. A heartfelt thanks to Claudio from me and all of Mediaset ”, declared Pier Silvio Berlusconi.