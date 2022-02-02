Sanremo, the report cards: Morandi as a rookie, Yuman at Rijkaard and Fiorello is the top player who flopped | First page

Triple whistle, all in the dressing room. Night falls in Sanremo, the first evening of the Festival is archived and it’s time to take stock of the prime time. How did it go? Here are our report cards.

ARTISTS

Achille Lauro 6 – This is. It has always divided: either you love it or you hate it. Less provocative than usual, with the ‘Sunday’ of him he reaches the sufficiency.

Yuman 6.5 – A little bit Rijkaard, a little bit Vin Diesel. The boy is a former rugby player and it shows. Many focus on his look, underestimating the voice.

Noemi 7 – The emotion, this unknown. The Ariston is the Bernabeu of singers but she performs as if she were in her room: little show, all concreteness. Simple but effective. The gaze is almost always pointed away towards the final victory, almost a warning for the other artists.

Gianni Morandi 8 – Eight editions of Sanremo, two also as conductor. But when he gets on the stage of the Ariston he gets excited like a rookie: shining eyes and a heart that beats a thousand. He is less gritty than usual, but at 77 he is still there. Without ever going out of fashion.

The List Representative 4 – A total flop. The look to be reviewed, a text to be proposed in kindergartens. It is a defeat on every level.

Michele Bravi 5.5 – One of the best texts in the competition, but the performance does not convince us. To be reviewed.

Massimo Ranieri 5 – Back to Ariston 25 years after the last time, he sings shortly after 10.30 pm and there are those who start to close their eyes. Slow track, very slow. A leap back fifty years.

Mahmood & Blanco 6.5 – They are the scoring duo of the Festival, the Calypso Boys York and Cole in a musical version. There is a little something to improve, but they really went online: a glance is enough to understand each other, at the end of the song the hug is also triggered. Woe to separate them.

Ana Mena 5 – You know Ibra at Barça? Here we are. It’s the right song in the wrong place. In a few months it could become the song of the summer, but for the song of Brahim Diaz’s companion the Ariston is not the right context. Red dress and boots – without the black – looks like the sixth Spice Girls.

Rkomi 5.5 – Enter with a mask and earn points to those who took it at the fantaSanremo, but the performance is from malus.

Dargen D’Amico 6.5 – Getting on stage after Maneskin is never easy, but it holds the stage well and the song isn’t bad either. Ball possession and decisive lunge when needed: watch out, it can become this year’s surprise.

Giusy Ferreri 6 – Better than expected. The idea of ​​the megaphone is the spin game, and on social media it has already gone viral.

PRESENTERS & GUESTS

Amadeus 7.5 – Third year in a row on the Ariston stage: he directs, jokes, laughs and even acts as a driver when he goes to pick up the Maneskins and take them to the stage. Showman. He looks like a coach on the pitch, the tactic chosen is a winner.

Fiorello 5.5 – As a top player in doubt until the very end in the big match, he takes the field but does not perform as hoped. An attacking midfielder’s fantasy, but this time it’s not his ‘game’. He wants to overdo it, he doesn’t always succeed. Often repetitive, he has a joke for everyone without sparing even the presenter’s wife sitting in the front row. The charge is the same as always, 61 years old and not feeling them.

Ornella Muti 6 – She was supposed to be co-host, she had a marginal role. From valletta. And she tried the simple play without exposing herself too much. The fool is around the corner and risks falling more than once. She reaches the sufficiency thanks to her time dedicated to her cinema, but she could do more.

Maneskin 8 – Four Italians on the roof of the world, Ariston standing ovation. Think of three / four teams to be announced in a row, this was more or less the time it took Amadeus to list the milestones and records achieved by these guys in a short time. ‘Shut up and good’, the others. They? Go wild.

Matteo Berrettini 6 – The simplicity and emotion of the number six tennis player in the world who is much more at ease with the racket in hand. A sporting interlude in the world of music, complete with a presentation of the family and a curtain with Fiorello.

Colapesce & Di Martino 6.5 – They return to Sanremo a year later without the tension of the race. This time it is a friendly: they are relaxed and have fun on stage, their ‘Music very light’ has struck again.

Claudio Gioè sv – Catwalk to sponsor the second season of the Makari fiction, of which he is the protagonist.

Meduza 5.5 – If the clubs can’t reopen, they take it directly to the Ariston. They awaken those who had closed their eyes, but they could also do without them.

Raoul Bova & Nino Frassica 5 – If it weren’t for Frassica, the grade would be even lower. Even at the end of the evening he tears a smile with his sketches of him, but the presence of Raoul Bova is of little use.