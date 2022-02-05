Sanremo, the votes for the looks of the fourth evening of the festival. Photo and video

The actress from Blanca, co-host in the evening of duets is also promoted with full marks in style. Beautiful Francesca Michielin and Noemi. But in the male class there are failures …

The fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival is that of duets and covers. And if Gianni Morandi and Jovanotti have no rivals (LOOK), the co-host Maria Chiara Giannetta conquers everyone with her skill, her sympathy, her beauty and her elegance. While other dresses are definitely revisable. Here are the report cards of the protagonists – PHOTO | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | VIDEO 3

NOEMI – Finally a fitting dress: very long tail and abysmal slit, in fuchsia. The neckline that leaves her bare back is the top. VOTE: 8.

GIOVANNI TRUPPI – Instead of the dark tank top, he wore the red tank top. VOTE: 4.

MARIA CHIARA GIANNETTA – Very elegant in Giorgio Armani, but also fresh and jaunty (LOOK). The latest coral colored dress is gorgeous. VOTE: 8.

THE VIBRATIONS – Minimal variations on the all black theme made shimmering with glitter. Habitual. VOTE: 6.

SAINT JOHN – The total white suits him. But why does everything have to be oversized ?. VOTE: 7.

FIORELLA MANNOIA – Elegant in a masculine black suit illuminated by rhinestones. VOTE: 7.

LOREDANA BERTÈ – as usual, she shows off her legs (have some!) and her inevitable handbag. VOTE: 7

EMMA – Illuminated set of rhinestones (LOOK). Masculine but the breasts peep out. VOTE: 5

FRANCESCA MICHIELIN – We see her for the first time in a sexy version and she looks great. VOTE: 8

GIANNI MORANDI / JOVANOTTI – Cufflinks in white tuxedos. And the white tuxedo is worn only by brave men. VOTE: 7

ELISA – He does not give up the white and bundles up in a shapeless dress with an equally wrong jacket (to cover the tattoos?). VOTE: 4

MATTEO ROMANO – He is the best dressed young man, and it is no coincidence that King George has a hand. VOTE: 7

MALIKA AYANE – The Armani dress is a certainty, but makeup and hair are a disaster. VOTE: 5

IRAMA – Tonight he leaves the Venezuelan soap and dresses up as a Native American. VOTE: 5

GIANLUCA GRIGNANI – Damn Doc. Joker makeup, Johnny Depp de ‘noantri allure. VOTE: 5

RECTOR – Shoulder pads from Jeeg Robot, black and silver velvet. VOTE: 7

DITONELLAPIAGA – We are crazy about her. Even though her pants didn’t suit her tonight and her jacket wasn’t cut right. VOTE: 6

VAT ZANICCHI – He has no more imagination. Now only caftans come out of her wardrobe. VOTE: Grade 5

ANA MENA AND ROCCO HUNT – She is fresh and sexy, he is a clerk. Group voting. VOTE: 6.5

THE LIST REPRESENTATIVE – Veronica in astronautic metallic, Dario the cutest outline element ever seen at the Festival, in fifth grade short pants. VOTE: 6

MASSIMO RANIERI AND NEK – Both in blue suits, Ranieri’s habit is the collar of the white Korean-style shirt, Net’s a black silk turtleneck. A thousand fantasy. VOTE: 6

JOVANOTTI – Almost flawless in the Mr. Cherubini, if it weren’t for the collar of the shirt which, slipping under the collar of the jacket, re-proposes the Jovannottian disorder. VOTE: Grade 7

ORIETTA BERTI AND FABIO ROVAZZI – They are the Ying and Yang of fashion. He in a faded dress that is one with the color of the skin, she as showy as a tropical bird. VOTE: 10

MICHELE BRAVI – He stole the tulle and beaded top from Achille Lauro. And the green suit would make a furore at the English court. VOTE: 4

MAHMOOD AND BLANCO – In a light blue Blanco dressing gown, Mahmood dares to wear burgundy leather culottes and garters for men (LOOK). But what need is there? VOTE: 5

RKOMI – The Davy Crokett jacket flies off right away. It remains in the leather suit, his and the black one of the boots. VOTE: 4

AKA 7EVEN AND ARISA – White and immaculate like two newlyweds. VOTE: 6

HIGHSNOB AND HU WITH MR RYAN – Clothes and mood, it’s all dark. Luckily Mr Ryan puts some color in there. VOTE: 5

DARGEN D’AMICO – They want him immediately at the Palio of Siena as flag-waver for the contrada della Lupa. He will have to take off the martingale. VOTE: 2

GIUSY FERRERI AND ANDY DEI BLUVERTIGO – Giusy differently elegant. He is missing only the red line and then it would be a tailor’s suit of the carabinieri. He in iridescent white silk is beyond the threshold of the invisible. VOTE: 5

FABRIZIO MORO – Amadeus’ outerwear seduced him, but from the waist down he remains a raider. VOTE: 7

TANANAI WITH CHEMICAL ROSE – Free wardrobe. VOTE: 5

Giuseppe Fumagalli and Goddess Verna





