Sansores will challenge the amparo that stops the dissemination of Moreno’s audios

The Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansoresannounced that he will challenge the decision of a Nuevo León judge who ordered to stop the publication and distribution of audios of the national president of the PRI, Alexander Moreno, in the program Jaguar Tuesday.

Through a video published on her social networks, Layda Sansores said that this protection had already been rejected in Mexico City and Campeche, but since there was no positive response in favor of the PRI leader, they went to Monterrey.

Find out: Alejandro Moreno affirms that he won an injunction to prevent Layda Sansores from spreading more audios against him

“They quickly go to Monterrey, to Nuevo León, what a coincidence, with Movimiento Ciudadano, and this judge Víctor Alejo Guerrero, in a suspicious way, had already denied them the suspension and suddenly it always was,” said the governor.

He announced that he will present a complaint to the Judiciary Council “because justice should not be based on brothers”.

“The suspension against #MartesDelJaguar promoted by the BROTHER smells like shit In criminal matters, it occurs when life is in danger or there is torture. We will challenge and present a complaint to the Judicial Council. The actions of Judge Víctor Alejo Guerrero are very suspicious”, he wrote.

The suspension against #JaguarTuesday promoted by BROTHER smells like a pipe. In criminal matters, it occurs when life is in danger or there is torture. We will challenge and present a complaint to the Judicial Council. The actions of Judge Víctor Alejo Guerrero are very suspicious#SonSusBrothers pic.twitter.com/HTo5MUckOI – Layda Sansores (@LaydaSansores) July 23, 2022

“Where is the right to information of citizens, where is the right to freedom of expression and where is the honorability of judges?”, he questioned.

Sansores has exhibited Moreno’s conversations in which he allegedly talks about “starving” journalists, payments to television stations and alleged operations to divert resources.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Moreno assures that the audios were obtained through espionage and are edited, and that he has never violated the law.