Santa Cecilia Musical Group’s 2nd Summer Concert

big ones Pop, Rock and Latin Music Hits from the 90s and 2000s During the evening of Monday, August 14, echoes echoed over the walls of the monastery of Santo Domingo. Excellent selection of songs performed by Santa Cecilia Musical Group During their second summer concert, Led by Angel Davila, has mesmerized all present. The summer program of the Department of Culture included a concert coordinated by Francisco Javier Peñado, attended by councilors Mariano Luciano and Francisco Moya Torres, among other officials.

After his first performance with “Tributos i. Música Pop y Rock” this summer. Years 60, 70 and 80″, Villanueva de los Infantes Music Band has decided to surprise the public with recent hits. So the concert “Tribute II. Pop, Rock and Latin Music”, performed by Ana Romeroits beginning”Adele in concert”, paying tribute to one of the world’s best-selling music artists. To continue, during the first part, he also performed the song that was playing on radio stations around the world in the summer of 2017, “slowly, Soon after, they went back to the beginning of the new century to delight the audience”.It’s my Life“, by Bon Jovi, and ended with a main dish,”Key Features of Van Gogh’s Ear”, With excerpts from famous songs like “Rosas” or “Muneca de Trapo”.

Part two begins with a tribute to the British band Distasteful game And continued Camila Cabello’s great hit, “Havana”, which shared a year of release with the aforementioned success by Luis Fonsi. Taking a more emotional course, Agrupación Musical Santa Cecilia put all her sensibilities into the best-selling single in the world in 1998,”my heart Will Go On”, from the movie “Titanic”. However, the sadness was short-lived as a few minutes later they surprised the public with the eternal classic of Swedish hard rock group Europe, “Countdown”, They managed to intoxicate those present in such a way that in the end no one sat down in their seats and did not hesitate to shout in unison: “One more, one more!” Thus, there was a repetition and final touch of the concert “heathen party”To end an evening in which the Villanueva de los Infantes Music Band, despite the difficulty of the various passages, knew how to connect perfectly with the public.

Councilor for Culture, Francisco Javier Peñado, highlights the work of all those who made this concert possible, including the Santa Cecilia Musical Group, the City Council staff coordinated by Francisco Moya, and the sound technician Pablo Medina.