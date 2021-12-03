Santa Claus brings non-repayable contributions

December 2021 will be a month full of non-repayable contributions. In fact, there are 4 “gifts” that businesses and professionals will find under the Christmas tree and whose requests for obtaining will be presented within the next 30 days: the contribution for closed activities, whose application can be transmitted from today, that for start-ups, that for operators with revenues between 10 and 15 million and the equalization.

The fund for closed businesses. With provision 336230/2021 of November 29, the revenue agency has opened the campaign for the sending of applications for the contribution for the support of closed economic activities that can be transmitted until next December 21. It can be requested by the VAT number that mainly carry out an activity in respect of which it has been closed for at least one hundred days in the period between January 1, 2021 and July 25, 2021 (e.g. discos, dance halls) .

The amount of the contribution due will be determined in two steps. The Revenue Agency will proceed as a matter of priority to distribute the bonus equally for each beneficiary, up to a maximum limit of 25 thousand euros, based on the number of requests made and the set budget of 20 million euros.

Any residuals, added to the additional resources allocated with article 2, c.1 of the legislative decree 73/2021 (the support bis), will instead be distributed in the following ways: 3 thousand euros for subjects with 2019 revenues / fees up to euros 400 thousand euros and for newly established entities without 2019 revenues, 7,500 euros for those with 2019 revenues / fees between 400 thousand euros and one million, 12 thousand euros for those with 2019 revenues / fees exceeding one million euros. The minimum granted to all will be 3 thousand euros and in the event of requests in excess of the budget allocated, a percentage of allotment will be set.

The contribution for start-ups. Applications for obtaining the ad hoc contribution for start-ups must be sent by 9 December. The recognized bonus can reach a maximum of one thousand euros but the actual amount will be determined only after comparing the planned allocation of 20 million to the number of applications presented by taxpayers. Business income holders who have activated the VAT number from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018, whose activity began in 2019, can apply.

Light contribution for subjects with revenues between 10 and 15 million. Businesses, self-employed workers and agricultural income holders of VAT numbers with revenues or remuneration between 10 and 15 million euros in 2019 and excluded from ordinary supports because they are granted only for subjects with revenues / remuneration within 10 million , I can apply by December 13th for this light support.

Light because it represents a clone of the ordinary, seasonal and seasonal support increased (pursuant to article 1 of legislative decree 73/2021) but with a percentage of the contribution, to be applied to the average monthly contraction, of 20% or 30% (in case of request of the obtaining the increase).

The equalization. The application for the equalization fund must be submitted by December 28, 2021. To determine the amount due, the difference between the economic result 2019 and 2020 must first be calculated, then all the non-repayable contributions collected during the pandemic must be subtracted and the net amount must be applied to this net amount. percentages set by the ministry of the economy with the decree of last November 12 or 30, 20, 15, 10, 5% depending on the amount of revenues or fees declared in 2019.