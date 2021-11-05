SANTA CRUZ REVOLUTIONIZES VALVES AND PRESENTS RESERVE FILLMORE VALVE

Santa Cruz Bicycles with its new valves Fillmore Reserve wants to introduce something new to the component that has least changed in the last 100 years, namely valves Lend of our wheels. The reality is that while mountain bike technology has evolved exponentially year after year, that little Presta valve has remained the same for nearly a century.

FILLMORE, AN ALL NEW VALVE

Reserve, the wheel brand of Santa Cruz Bicycle, wants to take tubeless tires one step further into the future with the introduction of Fillmore, a completely new version of tubeless valves. They feature a new high-volume design that allows you to triple the airflow, while the revolutionary self-cleaning shutter eliminates any possibility of sealing liquid clogging. Finally, its threaded cap allows you to get the right tire pressure with micro-adjustable precision.

INSERT THE LIQUID WITHOUT DISASSEMBLING THEM

A really interesting thing about the new Reserve Fillmore valves is the fact that you can insert the anti-puncture liquid directly from the valve into the wheel without having to disassemble the inner core of the valve, therefore without having to disassemble the valve as happens with the Presta.

Compatible with all Presta adapters and most sealant injectors, Fillmore is ‘backwards compatible’ with any rim on the market. Designed for any type of rim from those for MTB from XC to DH, but also for gravel and road wheels up to 28mm deep.

THE PRESENTATION VIDEO

MAIN FEATURES

– High Flow: the volume of air passes 3 times faster than a normal Presta valve. Thanks to the three times higher air flow, the difference compared to a Presta valve will soon make you forget the problems that are normally encountered when fitting tubeless tires.

– No Clog: eliminates any possibility of clogging due to the backflow of sealing liquid, The design and its operating system do not allow the sealing liquid to return to the valve, avoiding traditional obstructions.

– Micro-Adjust: Precision pressure adjustment, A slight twist of the cap is enough to precisely adjust the air pressure and, as the cap remains on the valve, your fingers and gloves will never come into contact with the sealing liquid.

– Direct-Inject: design without internal core to facilitate filling operations of the sealing liquid. Thanks to its ‘soulless’ design with the Fillmore valve it is not only the air that passes more easily but also pouring the sealing liquid is now more convenient, faster … and no more splashing!

HOW MUCH DOES IT WEIGHT

Santa Cruz on the Reserve website did not provide weights, but according to the bikepacking.com website that already had it in tests, it weighs 6 grams.

PRICES

Santa Cruz Bicycles has not yet communicated the official price to the public for our country, but we know that the Reserve Fillmore Valve in the USA have a cost of 49.99 dollars, so about 45 euros.