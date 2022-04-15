Santa Fe Klan can be seen with plaster, crutches and even beaten; what happened?

At 22 years old, Angel Jair Quezada Jasso known in the music industry as Santa Fe Klan It has been placed as one of the top representatives of rap in Mexico.

And it is that with only five years of artistic career, the musician has taken his lyrics far beyond the borders of his country of origin, so his songs are found on the most important digital platforms in the world.

However, a few weeks ago, the singer surprised everyone when he announced that he would become a father along with Mayan Nazar, In addition to the premiere of ‘Sea and land’ song dedicated to his son Luka.

But his latest appearances have truly alarmed his followers, because next to Maya Nazor he has been seen with a plaster cast on his right hand and then with crutches and blows to the face.

Many have speculated about a possible fight with someone, but fans of the content creator’s boyfriend have begun to ask many questions that now have an answer.

The singer has been seen very deteriorated. Photo: IG / santa_fe_klan_473

First crutches and cast

Originally, the rapper known as Santa Fe Klan He has been seen in one of the best stages of his career and his personal life, but that has not allowed fans to question his physique.

And it is that through their social networks, the fans of the rapper from Guanajuato have witnessed the musical evolution of the singer that he has had in the rap scene, ùes now boasts his own record label at 22 years old.

But now that the Santa Fe Klan will become a father, he has been seen with a rather deteriorated image, since on April 2 he was seen in Instagram stories and with his arm in a cast.

The most curious thing is that he did not want to delve further into the subject, and limited himself to sharing with the fans that he had been injured, so now he would have to be with his arm in a cast.

Crutches and bruised face

But then the red alarms went off when through the famous video platform TikToka video was released from a hospital bed.

There has been much speculation, as many assure that the young man could have suffered a spectacular accident, since later he was even seen with a bruised face.

In addition to the plastered arm Santa Fe Klan appeared with a crutch and tape on his face, in addition to a spectacular blow to one eye, which has alarmed his followers too much.

On Twitter, fans have begun to pressure the stage star about what was happening to him, questions to which he has not had an answer so far.

