Santa Fe Klan, with cast and crutches: what happened to the singer | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

In a few months, Ángel Quezada, better known as the Santa Fe Klanhas become one of the most influential urban genre artists in Mexico, which is why his interactions on social networks, such as the announcement of their first child with maya nazarare very popular on the platforms.

However, he has recently surprised his followers by showing TikTok an video from a hospital bed and in apparent poor condition due to some injuries.

The situation of Santa Fe Klan He surprised his followers more on social networks, as they remembered that a few days ago he participated in a presentation in his native Guanajuato with more security than usual, a bulletproof vest and protection dogs, fueling speculation of a possible link to the recent injuries

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SANTA FE KLAN?

After the broadcast of the video, posted on the same profile of the urban artistsome users and faithful followers speculated on the reasons why he ended up requesting medical assistance, although some assured that it would not be anything serious.

“He came because he hurt his arm, but he was already recovered and having dinner, to be discharged,” reads a comment from TikTok.

For his part, Quezada sought to reassure his followers by sharing a video on his Instagram profile where he shared his injury and his large protection group with which he travels.

Santa Fe Klan appeared on social media with a cast and crutches (Photo: Screenshot / YouTube)

WHY DID THE SANTA FE KLAN WEAR A BULLETPROOF VEST?

Although the urban artist has not revealed the reasons for his exaggerated protection to visit the area from which he comes, many theories have emerged on social networks, the most popular being that the singer was watching over his safety.

It should be noted that the Santa Fe Klan is a controversial character, so it is speculated that this would also be a commercial move.