Santa Fe Lottery Results Today, Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Like every day, today also we tell you what the results were. Santa’s Pool Faith Today, Tuesday, November 7, 2023. According to official figures, the numbers drawn were:

Preview draw results, Santa Fe Quiniala, 10:15 am.

The winning number of the previa draw was 2599, followed by 9463, 5624, 7572, 6275, 2299, 1373, 3832, 6941, 0197, 7995, 9523, 7262, 2120, 4262, 9610, 8605, 4209 and 08. Were. 57 and 1088.

Thus, 99 was the pioneer, which in the dream dictionary means: “Brother.”

Results of the draw for the Primera, Santa Fe Quiniala at 11:30 am.

The winning number of the Primera draw was 6992, followed by 1223, 1320, 3078, 5140, 9217, 7346, 5373, 2311, 3135, 4665, 3394, 2174, 9124, 6715, 1747, 8169, 4933 and 27. . 08 and 5953.

In this way, 92 was the pioneer, which in the dream dictionary means: “Doctor.”

Results of the morning draw of the Santa Fe Quiniala at 2:00 p.m.

The winning number of the morning draw was 2159, followed by 8678, 6523, 5869, 3657, 4602, 0411, 9611, 5401, 4281, 2105, 3538, 2316, 6049, 7634, 1560, 1848, 7140 and 11. Was 8. 1 and 2230.

Thus, 59 was the pioneer, which in the dream dictionary means: “Plants.”

Results of the evening draw of the Santa Fe Quiniala, 5:30 pm.

The winning number of the evening draw was 8471, followed by 1177, 3001, 9534, 6424, 0902, 9106, 4453, 5768, 1772, 6153, 8653, 8760, 5327, 1775, 7351, 7737, 406 7 and 7. . 429 and 7219.

Thus, 71 was leading, which in the dream dictionary means: “stool.”

Santa Fe Quiniala Night Draw results at 9:00 p.m.

The winning number of the Nocturna draw was 5987, followed by 9179, 7489, 6033, 5362, 4015, 2261, 8889, 6810, 4667, 1740, 8909, 0477, 4263, 5453, 3827, 7066, 136 2 and 0. 388 and 3253.

In this way, 87 was leading, which in the dream dictionary means: “Lice.”

Currently, quinqueña is considered one of the most popular and oldest games in the country, as its collecting power has never decreased despite the economic problems Argentina has suffered over the years.

According to history experts, its origins lie between the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when different groups of immigrants, both Italian and Spanish, always held bets in secret at their meeting places.

The gameplay is very simple. You need to choose a one to four digit number between 0000 and 9999. If the winner guesses this number correctly the prize he receives depends on the amount and position of the bet figures.

Thus, if all four numbers are correct, the participant wins 3,500 times the bet value. If you get 3 right, 600 times the value you bet.

Finally, if you get two right, you win 70 times the value you played and 7 times the value if your bet matches any number.