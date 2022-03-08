Santa Fe vs Millonarios: result and goals BetPlay League 2022-I – Colombian Soccer – Sports

Millonarios gave Santa Fe a review in the 205th edition, scored three goals and could have scored a couple more. Alberto Gamero’s team took the psychological blow of being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense and, with 0-3 this Sunday at El Campín, they are increasingly leading the league, with 23 points.

Millonarios wanted to press Santa Fe very close to his area to see if a defensive error would suddenly be generated that would open up the option of scoring. And when he had it, the team tried to take advantage of three players with good management, Sosa, Silva and Ruiz, to join them and look for a pass to Jáder Valencia, surprising starter instead of Diego Herazo.

(Also read: Martín Cardetti left very worried after the defeat in the classic)

Santa Fe’s plan did not go through ball handling, clearly. The Reds tried to be effective, look for an arrival in two or three touches and take advantage of mid-distance, in which they tried to surprise goalkeeper Álvaro Montero on several occasions. The truth is, the formula only came out dangerously once, in a shot by the Uruguayan Matías Mier that the goalkeeper took out with the tip of his glove to avoid the red advantage.

The still ball was fundamental for Millonarios

Despite their initial intention, Millonarios had another repertoire, which had not had many results in the previous dates of the League. Thus, Mackalister Silva tried it from medium distance and left the horizontal of José Johan Silva’s goal trembling. And then, in the 39th minute, he scored the first goal of the match, something that Millos works hard on, but that had not borne fruit this year, the charges on the side. On a corner kick, Andres Llinas he ran over to put it in and Larry Vásquez touched it in the small area to make the blue fans who gathered in the north sector of the stadium celebrate.

Then, Millos could have scored the second, in a shot from the edge of the area by Diego Herazo, who entered the game to replace Valencia, who was injured in a clash with the Santa Fe goalkeeper. And at the end of the In the first stage, the referee Andrés Rojas reviewed in the VAR a strong tackle from ‘Roca’ Sánchez to Mackalister Silva: although he hit the blue player on the knee with the studs, the red player touched the ball first and that saved him from expulsion .

If before finishing the first stage Millionaires broke the spell of scoring goals on the side, Just starting the second half, at minute and a half, the blues repeated the dose:

Night came to Santa Fe when the referee expelled Yulián Anchico for a double warning, after a strong tackle on Herazo, and that was the end of the game. Millionaires could have settled the classic much earlier, but many times he made one too many, especially Daniel Ruiz, who had two very clear.

The changes came to Gamero and Millonarios thrashed

At 34 minutes into the second stage, two of Gamero’s changes extended the advantage. Ríchard Célis, who came on for Sosa, played it to Édgar Guerra, who came on for Ruiz, and the latter finished off to make it 0-3.

(In context: Was Millonarios’ second goal in the classic against Santa Fe legal?)



Santa Fe played it looking for the discount and was exposed to Millonarios scoring at least another goal. Fortunately for Martín Cardetti, the aim failed the Blues who wanted to score the fifth goal before the fourth… Millonarios was far superior and thus reached their sixth victory in a row in the League.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Subeditor.