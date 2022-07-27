Santa Lucía, the first Honduran city to use bitcoin

After El Zonte beach ( Bitcoin Beach ), The Savior; Lake Atitlan ( Bitcoin Lake ), Guatemala; Puntarenas ( Bitcoin Jungle ), Costa Rica; Saint Lucia, with the project bitcoinvalley becomes the fourth tourist destination in the Central American region that seeks to establish a circular economy through the use of this cryptocurrency.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Blockchain Honduras, in alliance with the Costa Rican exchange Coincaex, the Technological University of Honduras (UTH) and Decentral Acedemy, will launch the Bitcoin Valley project, Santa Lucía, the first BTC city in Honduras.

“In Santa Lucía we are all going to participate in this project. Let’s go with everything. Accepting bitcoin will allow us to open another market, win more customers. We have to globalize. We cannot close ourselves off from technology and we cannot be left behind when other countries are already doing it,” said Andino during an interview with Newspaper THE PRESS .

Between this week and the next, Andino, who with his family owns Robles Square where several commercial establishments operate, expects to receive the POS (sales terminals) that will allow you for the first time to sell your products in the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

Cesar Andino owner of small tourism businesses in St. Lucia Francisco Morazán, in addition to accepting dollars and lempiras, will sell food, drinks and coffee to people who wish to pay with satoshis (fractions) of bitcoin (BTC).

Carlos Leonardo Paguada Velasquezfounder of Blockchain Hondurasand representative of the Central American Association of Cryptocurrency Users (Acucrip), informed Newspaper THE PRESS that “around 60 businesses will start with this project”, whose owners have received training offered by Decentral Academy about use of bitcoin and the technology that facilitates transactions.

“Apart from that, we have an alliance with the Pedagogical University. Every Thursday, at 8 pm, we teach crypto education to the students. In it we have introduced the entrepreneurs of Santa Lucía so that they can educate themselves on this subject. We have an education process that will end in a month and a half. people already have their electronic wallets“, said.

Coincaex, according to Paguada Velásquez, will provide the technological equipment to the merchants so that they can make the collections. This company offers in Central America the service of POS and promises to prevent losses to the business owner from price volatility. BTC in the market of cryptocurrencies.

In October 2021, a unit BTC It cost more than $61,000 and this week its price has fluctuated between $20,000 and 22,000. Regardless of that volatility, Coincaex assures the seller of a product or service that if he sells an item in bitcoin equivalent to $10 will receive $10, minus the payment processing fee.

“The exchange house Coincaex take all that risk. If a family goes to Santa Lucía and in a restaurant buys pupusas for a value of L2,000, the member of the family who has bitcoin in your electronic wallet you will make the payment and the amount of bitcoin equivalent in lempiras. Coincaex will receive the bitcoin and will transfer the payment in lempiras to the restaurant. Business owners will not receive bitcoin, they will receive lempiras from Coincaex”, he explained.

These businesses have the objective of serving foreign tourists who use cryptocurrency, Hondurans who work remotely for international companies and obtain payments in bitcoinpeople who receive donations in BTC and those who obtain profits on different electronic investment platforms and are unable to convert them into physical money for official circulation.

The consumer when paying with bitcoin You will have to take into account the price of the BTC in the market of cryptocurrencies. The higher the price, the greater purchasing power you will have. Those who do not pay through POSthey will do it through the application bitpos of Coincaex connected to the platform Coin Market Cap.