Santa Maria Goretti in Latina among the best Italian hospitals according to Newsweek

L’Santa Maria Goretti hospital in Latina And among the best in all of Italy. This is what emerges from the ranking, at national level, drawn up by the famous US magazine Newsweek and made known in recent days. The ranking, in which 112 hospitals from all over the country appear, collects the best of the national and world panorama.

Three data sources are used to draw up the ranking: the opinion of experts (doctors, hospital directors and health professionals were invited to participate in an international online survey involving over 70,000 operators), the results of patient satisfaction surveys and health KPIs (Key performance indicators), ie indicators that measure hospital performance.

There are 11 hospitals in the special national ranking led by the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome and in which the Santa Maria Goretti hospital in Latina is located in 82nd place. In the ranking, then, there are 8 other Roman hospitals: Sant’Andrea in 18th place; Umberto I Polyclinic (36); Tor Vergata Polyclinic Foundation (37); San Camillo Forlanini hospital company (45); Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital (63); San Giovanni Addolorata hospital (71); San Filippo Neri hospital (80); Sandro Pertini hospital (103). Finally, also the Belcolle di Viterbo (85th) represents Lazio, while there are no hospitals in the provinces of Frosinone and Rieti.

Newsweek: the complete ranking of Italian hospitals

Finally, it should be emphasized that the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome is also in 45th place in the world ranking, again according to Newsweek, recovering 37 positions compared to last year.