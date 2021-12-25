“Santa Tell Me”: Micaela and Davide Papasidero reinterpret the Christmas hit by Ariana Grande

A super-classic Christmas comes to life in a new guise thanks to the magical voices of Micaela (“Fire and ash”, “Stupid stupid”, “Good morning love”) And Davide Papasidero (“Don’t look back”, “Now or never”, “I could have been sexy”).

The two artists, in fact, have published on social networks a perfect tribute to the song “Santa Tell Me”Recorded in 2014 by the international postar Ariana Grande, revised in an intimate and ‘slow’ key thanks to the arrangement that bears the signature of Nicco Verrienti, author and music producer who has written songs for Emma, ​​Chiara Galiazzo, Antonello Venditti, Noemi, Annalisa and many others. A new exciting challenge for Micaela and Davide, who realize one of their many musical desires: to record a Christmas song.

“We are happy to be able to share our little project on our social profiles. The day I met Davide I immediately thought of making a Christmas song with him. Last year we spent a strange Christmas, away from the people we care about, but we hope this year will be different. In our own small way we hope that our voices can accompany the Christmas holidays of the many people who follow us“Declares Micaela, echoed by Davide Papasidero:”This duet was born like this by magic. I have always followed Micaela as an artist, so much so that I often assign her songs to my students. Thanks to mutual friends, this human and artistic collaboration was born, as well as a beautiful harmony! Our tribute was born with the idea of ​​simply bringing a bit of the classic serenity and magic of Christmas with that touch of melancholy that only this time of year can bring out.“.

BIOGRAPHY

MICAELA

Micaela, was born in Melito di Porto Salvo (RC) on May 25, 1993.

At the age of fifteen he participated in the Rai Uno television program, live in prime time, “Ti Iascio una canto”, obtaining numerous awards.

In 2009 she released her first single “Alone si”, written for her by Gatto Panceri and Emiliano Pat Legato. Thus began, early, the climb to success.

2011 is the most important year and Micaela arrives at the 61st Sanremo Festival at the age of 17 with the song “Fire and ash“, Ranking first in the national televoting and second in the classic general, and publishes his first EP with the same title” Fuoco e cenere “, distributed by Warner Music Italy.

The song conquers the very young who feel represented by his song, but also pleases adults who appreciate his style and his modern but typically Italian Pop timbre.

In 2012 Micaela made her debut for Ultrasuoni with a new single “Stunning stupid”, A powerful song written for her by Kekko Silvestre, leader of Modà, and the video of the single exceeds over 4 million views on YouTube.

Micaela’s talent does not go unnoticed and, despite her young age, she participates in numerous television broadcasts of Raiuno, Rai Italia, RaiRadio 1 and rtl102.5, and gives exclusive interviews to Tg1, Tg1 note, RaiRadio1 and RTL102.5 and to known publications national.

In 2018, after many dates in Miami, Washington and New York, Micaela stops right in the Big Apple to produce another hit single “3 times nothing”(# 3VNIENTE), produced by Fabrizio Sotti and mixed by Luca Pretolesi.

In 2019 he returns to TV on Rai 2, among the competitors of the talent show “The Voice of Italy”, winning a place in the team of Guè Pequeno and obtaining considerable positive feedback from the national press.

In December 2020, in collaboration with Augusto Favaloro, featuring Gennaro Calabrese, the ironic Christmas song “The important is Christmas”, which aims to play down the critical moment that the country is going through.

On February 12, 2021 Micaela releases her new single “Good morning love”Written for her by Anna Chiara Zincone and Fabio Vaccaro.

The song takes up the theme of complicated love relationships, already addressed with the hit single Splendida stupida. With a simpler and more linear language, he tackles the theme of a difficult, transversal and non-gender relationship, at the same time, profound and romantic, which does not stop over time but survives the thousand difficulties, plunging into a renewed depth. The official videoclip is conceived and produced by the director Guido Massimo Calanca, who has decided to create two different narrative levels for “Buongiorno Amore”. Enriched by the special participation of two talents of Italian cinema Alessandra Carrillo and Francesco Bomenuto, it tells the story of the end of a relationship but also its possible reconstruction.

BIOGRAPHY

DAVIDE PAPASIDERO

Davide Papasidero was born in Rome, in the San Lorenzo district, on 4 September 1990.

He approaches the world of music from an early age, starting to study singing and participating in various competitions. In 2005 he joined a Gospel choir which boasts, among the many collaborations, that with Giorgia. In the same period, the voice of a character from the cartoon “Strawberry Shortcake” aired on Italia 1. In 2006 he took part in the Mia Martini award and in Sanremo Lab, arriving among the finalists. In 2008 he repeated this last experience reaching, once again, in the final.

In 2011 he participates in X Factor, broadcast on Sky Uno and Cielo, showing episode after episode its versatility in the most varied musical genres. Immediately after his elimination, he was exceptionally invited to perform on the same stage during the live broadcast, in an exclusive duet with Morgan, former judge of his team, thus representing the only case in the history of talent.

After the television experience, her first single comes out “The secret garden“, Written by Francesco Arpino and Alessio Bonomo, and begins a live tour that leads him to perform around the whole peninsula, also touching local historians such as” The general stores “and” The monkeys “of Milan. It also becomes a permanent presence of the cast in the program “Good morning sky”Aired on the sky and conducted by Paola Saluzzi. It is hosted in various television programs such as “Operation Lookmaker”Broadcast on Cielo conducted by Francesca Rettondini, Sky tg24 and Rai Gulp’s “rebel TV”, and important radio broadcasters such as Radio Deejay and Rtl 102.5.

In 2013 his collaboration with UNICEF began, which saw him author and artistic director of the “Little stars sing” competition, in favor of the “Vogliamo zero” campaign, against infant mortality in the world. At the same time he cultivates his great passion for fashion, designing refined stage clothes that he wears during his intense live activity, which contribute to making him, together with his original stamp and his stage presence, further unique in its kind. In the same year the meeting with the authors takes place Nicco Verrienti And Giulia Capone with whom he wrote the piece “Don’t turn around anymore“, A piece that leads him to the final of the 56th edition of the”Castrocaro Festival“Live on Rai1 on 19 July 2013. Acclaimed by the quality jury, composed of Marco Cecchetto, Iva Zanicchi, Alexia and Marco Masini, and by the public present in the square, he becomes the undisputed winner, thus bringing home the coveted prize. It follows the publication of the single “Do not turn around anymore”, and of the video directed by Massimiliano Ferigo which respects the intensity of the ballad dedicated to those who in life suffer or have suffered from the prejudices of others, offering, however, a hopeful vision. of life. The piece becomes the second most broadcast single in Italy according to the indiechart ranking announced by Rockol and by the Radioairplay radio circuit that monitors the passages of emerging Italian artists.

In February 2014, Davide’s third single was released, also written with Nicco Verrienti and Giulia Capone and produced by Beppe Stanco’s Beat Sound, “Now or never“, A song that shows the more electro-pop side of the artist; the video, also made with Massimiliano Ferigo, reaches over eighty thousand views on the web in just a few days, previewed on Tgcom. The piece receives a lot of positive criticism from both the press and the public, as, dealing with a social / taboo issue and being at the same time an autobiographical piece, it very intrigues the various Italian newspapers, which is why Davide is interviewed by some of the most great Italian weeklies and was also invited by Rosario Fiorello to the Fiore newsstand. In the summer of 2014 Davide is the author and artistic director of the show “Art Against Homophobia”, premiered at the Gay Village in Rome, created to give visibility to the main moments and characters who have played an important role in the fight against homophobia.

In 2015 he is the official selector for the Lazio region of the Castrocaro Festival and is testimonial of the non-profit association “Shint” which sees him as protagonist together with Diana Del Bufalo in a summer tour that touches all the Italian squares. In the meantime he also perfected himself in the musical following courses with Giò di Tonno and Rosalia Misseri. In the summer of 2015 he flies to the UK where he participates in the selections for the talent show “The X Factor”. Audition after audition held in front of judges such as Simon Cowell, Rita Ora and Cheryl Cole goes all the way and reaches – from the initial 90,000 competitors – among the 12 finalist artists: by a hair, however, he does not become part of the live shows. In 2016 he won the Alex Baroni Festival as the author of the song “Come mille parole”.

From 2015 Davide decides to undertake a parallel path to the artistic one: after the many experiences (television and not) he begins to teach singing. In 2016 she graduated first at the VMS (Vocal Music System) with Loretta Martinez in teaching Pop singing and then at the University of London “West London” with “Distinct” (full marks) in “Singing Teaching”. In 2018 he graduated (LLCM) in “Singing teaching” at the “West London University” in London. He also became a singing teacher and artistic director at the first Italian Glee Club “Uno Revolution Academy” in which performers are trained at an international level by working with artists from television programs such as “Amici”, “Dancing with the stars”, “Un posto al sole “and” X Factor “.

Also in 2018 he is the author of the song “Let’s face it”By Valerio Scanu, contained in the album“ X ”which debuts at position number 2 of the FIMI (Italian Music Industry Federation).

In 2019 it becomes part of the wall of “All Together Now“Su Canale” with Michelle Hunziker and J-Ax, as judge, for two editions in a row. The same year he also opened his music school, the “Papasidero Dream Factory”In the heart of Rome, where in addition to being a teacher he is also the artistic director.

On May 21, 2021 he publishes his new song “I could have been sexy“And the related video clip.

