Santagostino launches a basic medicine service with and for Ukrainian refugees (25/03/2022)

«For the management of Ukrainian refugees in Italy, a way that has a thousand reasons to work is to try to staff the services that will set up with the same refugees who have the necessary skills. Like Santagostino we will pursue this path for the health part, involving Ukrainian doctors and nurses who arrived as refugees to serve the needs of the Ukrainian refugees themselves, but it applies to all the necessary services “: with these words Luca Foresti, CEO of Santagostino, said today launched a call to action to create a basic medicine service with and for Ukrainian refugees. The first objective is the organization of an outpatient clinic in Milan with Ukrainian professionals, in particular for basic medicine, the vaccinations necessary for entering school and work, psychological support.

«I firmly believe in this project, which is crucial for the better management of Ukrainian refugees in Italy in the long term. Like Santagostino we are looking for Ukrainian doctors, nurses and psychologists who arrived as refugees to allow them to find a job qualified for their skills and together to help their life companions in this painful moment, restoring dignity and trust to all “, he explains. Forests.

Santagostino turns to associations that are taking a census of this stream of families and individuals arriving in Milan, to foundations and to private individuals, to give the project a solid economic basis. «We invite everyone to report the presence of these professional figures among the refugees. But we can all contribute, for example by donating, through the non-profit organization Ascolto, a visit to those who need it most ». The Ascolto non-profit organization (ascoltoets@gmail.com) has been a partner of Santagostino for years in social projects: it operates by stipulating agreements with local associations (for example, there have been Caritas Ambrosiana, Don Gino Rigoldi Association, WeWorld Onlus, Sicomoro Foundation …). The associations collect the health needs of the patients and send the cases of frailty who are unable to access the public service to Ascolto, which takes care of them free of charge through the Santagostino structures and deals with the remuneration of clinical professionals.