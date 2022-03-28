Sant’Agostino taken in Pugni Medicine passes by measure – Sport

St. Augustine

SANT’AGOSTINO: Costantino, Correggiari, Vitali, Stefanelli, Cesari (78 ‘Matteuzzi), Boschini (80’ Ribello), Iazzetta, Schiavon, Di Domenico, Centonze, Bagni (57 ‘Govoni). Available: Guzzinati, Sabbioni, Mazzoni, Pavesi, Dippolito, Marastoni. Herds Rambaldi.

FOSSATONE MEDICINE: Sammarchi, Alpi (64 ‘Castagnini), Dradi, Callegari, Randi, Caidi, Sabbatani (78’ Garelli), Bolelli (57 ‘Maleh), Pugni (57’ Nisi), Selleri, Grazioso (88 ‘Ferretti). Available: Palermo, Commissioners, Dall’Olio, Castagnini. Coach: Geraci

Referee: Sintini Nicola section of Cesena Scorers: 33 ‘Pugni (M)

Notes: 31 ‘yellow card Alpi (M), 43’ Pugni (M), 52 ‘Bagni (SA), 70’ Stefanelli (SA), 87 ‘Caidi (M).

Sant’Agostino plays with determination, but Medicine wins. It starts and it is immediately Medicine, in the 3 ‘action in vertical control and shooting in the area of ​​Pugni, Costantino saves to the ground. Sant’Agostino responds in the 5 ‘from Schiavon’s corner: Iazzetta’s shot deflected and Boschini’s header saved, Centonze’s 8’ low shot, high shot just a little and in 10 ‘directly on a free kick Iazzetta, deflected for a corner from Sammarchi. Guests: at 14 ‘Pugni header deflected for a corner, at 16’ action on Randi’s wing for Sabbatini, shot out. At 21 ‘beautiful green and white action, Schiavon-Cesari for Di Domenico in the area, overturned to the side. At 25 ‘Medicine close to the net, Selleri for Bollelli who from a good position in the area misses, 29’ control and shot in the area by Sabbatani, saved by Costantino. At 33 ‘Medicine passes, Sabbatani crosses into the area for Pugni who scores with a header. In the second half on the 51st occasion Sant’Agostino, action by Cesari on the wing for Di Domenico: shot and a nice save by Sammarchi. The guest response in the 54th minute: Randi for Pugni in the area, header saved Costantino, in the 59th minute Alpi for Nisi, shot from you. The lizards react: Schiavon’s free-kick for Stefanelli in the area in the 64th minute, header saved, Medicine responds in the 66th minute with Nisi, diagonal saved by Costantino. St. Augustine insists on looking for a draw, but without affecting. At 82 ‘from Schiavon’s corner, ball in the small area and Vitali does not deflect at all, 88’ free kick Iazzetta ball into the area, shot by Ribello saved by Sammarchi. Mario Tosatti