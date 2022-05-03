Santamaría opens the cycle of History of Medicine

The conferences of the Royal Academy of Medicine will be held on May 4, 12, 18 and 25

The Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha opens this Wednesday, May 4, with Professor María Teresa Santamaría, the cycle of conferences History of Medicine through the texts. The presentations will take place on May 4, 12, 18 and 25 between the old City Hall of Albacete and the Posada del Rosario.

María Teresa Santamaría, Joaquín Pascual, Dana Zaben and Marina Díaz will travel through the History of Medicine

This Wednesday, May 3, the professor of Latin Philology at the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) María Teresa Santamaría opens the cycle of conferences of the Royal Academy of Medicine. under the motto History of Medicine through texts, Santamaría will address the High Middle Ages, from the memory of Alexandria to the practical cookbook. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Posada del Rosario.

Likewise, on May 12, at the same time, but in the old Town Hall, it will be the turn of the professor at the University of Cádiz Joaquín Pascual, who will focus on the figure of Miguel Zurita, protomedic at the service of Carlos V and Empress Isabella of Portugal.

For her part, Dana Zaben, a researcher at the Toledo School of Translators, will speak on Wednesday, May 18. Her conference will deal with the rescue of Greek Medicine through the translations of Hunain Ibn Ishaq. Her intervention will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Posada del Rosario.

Finally, the cycle will be closed by the professor of Latin Philology at UCLM Marina Díaz Marcos. will focus on The problem of the medical translations of Gerardo de Cremona: the case of the simple medicines of Galen. It will be at 7:00 p.m. in the assembly hall of the old Town Hall.