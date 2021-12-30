Santander, maxi Christmas bonus sent by mistake: 130 million pounds to be recovered

By a mistake, the Santander bank he poured a maxi bonus, the Christmas day, from 130 million pounds to tens of thousands of people and businesses. The Times reveals it. The financial institution is now trying to recover the large sum.

The Spanish bank, after accidentally paying the maxi bonus, is now facing one battle to recover the huge sum by customers of other banks. They have been around 75,000 people and companies the ‘beneficiaries’ from the transfers that came from approx 2,000 counts of Santander. The problem is that the money has been sent to account holders of other banks and they mostly concern providers which in many cases have been seen pay their benefits twice.

According to what has been learned, there is a fear that some customers who have received the money may have it already spent the extra money, making recovery more difficult. For this reason, still according to rumors revealed by the British press, Santander is trying to approach some customers directly to recover the money. However, part of the money would have already been recovered, even if the amount is not clear.









The error concerns the 400 branches physical assets that Santander holds in the UK: payments come from the lender’s reserves and not from customer accounts. This means that no Santander customer should have their account in the red due to the maxi bonus sent accidentally. A reassurance to this effect came from a Santander spokesperson who has already sent an apology on behalf of the bank: “We are sorry that, due to a technical problem, some payments from our corporate customers have been mistakenly duplicated on the recipients’ accounts. None of our clients ran out of money and we will work hard with many banks across the UK to recover duplicate transactions over the next few days. “