Santander will further link the bonus of Botn and Álvarez to the course of the action

James 16 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 33 Views

Ana Botn, president of Santander, and José Antonio Álvarez, CEO of the group.
JM Chains EXPANSION

  • Ana Botn earns 12.28 million euros in 2021

The bank will change the regulations to reduce shareholders’ time to speak at the meeting to three minutes, a time that it considers “sufficient.”

Santander modifies the remuneration scheme of its leadership to increase its exposure to the direction of the Stock Market and further direct its efforts to achieve a rise in the share, one of its great objectives. Currently it is trading around 3 euros.

To continue reading become Premium

Try it for €1 the first month

and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content


Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks

Source link

About James

Check Also

Hollywood celebrities who look like clones

Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer also agree on another point: they were both Superman They …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved