Santander will further link the bonus of Botn and Álvarez to the course of the action

Ana Botn earns 12.28 million euros in 2021

The bank will change the regulations to reduce shareholders’ time to speak at the meeting to three minutes, a time that it considers “sufficient.”

Santander modifies the remuneration scheme of its leadership to increase its exposure to the direction of the Stock Market and further direct its efforts to achieve a rise in the share, one of its great objectives. Currently it is trading around 3 euros.