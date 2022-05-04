Santi Mina, sentenced for sexual abuse to four years in prison

Midtime Editorial

The footballer of Celta Vigo, Santi Minawas sentenced for Court of Almeria a four years in prison for a crime of sexual abuse to a woman on June 18, 2017 in Mojácar.

While his friend, the player David Goldar was cleared of any responsibility in the case.

It did not go so badly for Mina, since he was acquitted of the crime of sexual assault, it was established as sexual abuse, which He changed the sentence from eight or nine and a half years in prison to four years.

Both the prosecutor and the accusing party asked for more time, but it was not granted, what was established along with the four years, is that a restraining order of 500 meters with respect to the victim for 12 years and the payment of compensation of 50 thousand euros.

For his part, David Goldar has been acquitted of the crime of sexual assault, they asked for nine and a half years in prison and he was released without any conviction.

The defense will appeal

Santi Mina’s defense does not intend to accept those four years, they will appeal the decision.

“Considering the same not adjusted to law and with important errors in the assessment of the tests carried out and therefore of the events that occurred, (Mina’s legal representation) will proceed to file the corresponding appeal in the coming days,” they have stated. in a statement sent to EFE.

While following the trial since 2017, Mina continued to be under the orders of Edward Coudet and playing in all the matches. Now, when the sentence is known, the club has removed him from the team.

“As a result of the ruling of the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Almería, issued today, RC Celta has decided to open a disciplinary file on the player Santiago Mina to elucidate his work responsibilities in view of this resolution For this reason and as a precaution, it has been decided to provisionally remove the player from first team training, without prejudice to his continuing to carry out the activities indicated by the club for this purpose,” reads the club’s statement.

“RC Celta respects the player’s right to defence, but is obliged to take measures against those events that notoriously undermine the image of the club and directly attack its values, once again showing its most absolute rejection of the crime typified in the judicial resolution”.

