Santi Muñoz came on as a substitute and scored after four minutes for Newcastle

Midtime Editorial

/ 06.05.2022 08:27:19





He wants a spot on the team! Santiago Munozstriker of Newcastle United of the premier league, scored again with the team’s under-23 team, just four minutes after entering the field of play. The Mexican battering ram pierced the nets of the blyth spartans on the Final of the Northumberland Senior Cup.

The impact of Santi Munoz

After you have made your first goal with the Newcastle United on March 2 at the premier league 2the Mexican Santi Munoz was again present on the scoreboard by scoring against the blyth spartans in the 3-2 loss of his team.

The spartans they started with a overwhelming domain thanks to the goals of let him at minute 20, another Go ahead at 24′ and finally the winning goal of buddle at 33′. Nevertheless, Turner Cook managed to shorten the distance by adding the first of the newcastle at 50′.

The Mexican helped his team believe in the comeback by entering the minute 65 and just four minutes later he had already scored to encourage his teammates to look for the goal that could put the score 3-3.

However, despite the entry of Santiago Munoz after the departure of Josh Scott, the Magpies could not avoid defeat. The Mexican is on loan with the whole of the premier league who managed to get out of the relegation places and now Munoz you might have a better chance of winning a call with the first team.