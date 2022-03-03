Santi Muñoz could debut this day with Newcastle in the Premier League

ESPN Digital is aware that the striker has trained in the last week with the first team and has already scored his first goals during the intersquad

The young Mexican Santiago Munozcould become the novelty in Newcastle United’s squad for this weekend’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the English press.

According to the rotary The Mirror, Santi Munoz could become the novelty within the call to try to help his squad, which is in fourteenth position in the championship and seeks to get away from the relegation places, since they are only four points above the Burnleywho is 18th and five points behind the Aston-Villawhich marches 13.

Santiago Muñoz in practice for Newcastle Getty Images

Santiago Munoz He has had more activity in the last month with the U23 team, a category in which he achieved his first goal and in the youth tournament he had activity a few days ago against Norwich Citya rival whom they defeated by a score of 4-3.

The 19-year-old center forward has been physically one hundred percent for a few weeks and his time with the Magpies has been on the rise, which is why he has trained in recent days with the first team.

Munozwho was trained in Santos Lagunawas summoned by the coach of the first team, Eddie Howe, who has closely observed the evolution and this could open a place for him during the second half of the season.

ESPNDigital He is aware that the striker has trained in the last week with the first team and has already scored his first goals during the intersquads that the U17 runner-up has faced with Mexico.

Munoz signed an 18-month loan agreement from the Saints on August 31, but has yet to make a single appearance for Newcastle after an injury-plagued first half of the campaign.

Santiago He has a first team record, so he could be summoned without much problem to play his first minutes in the best league in the world.