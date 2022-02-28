Santiago Baños got tired of Santiago Solari and would put a coach who knew America

Technicians who could be the new DT of America

February 27, 2022 11:22 a.m.

Santiago Baths He no longer supports the way America plays Santiago Solariso he would already bring a new coach who improves the team’s results and shows an improvement in performance, since it is what the fans ask for.

The poor results, the poor performance of the team and the breaking of the America dressing room were the main reasons why Baños would have made the decision to fire Solari from the team.

However, seeing that a foreign coach does not know Mexican soccer or the club, he would decide to give the reins to a Mexican coach who knew about the greatness of the eagles and the need to win and be liked should always be present.

Possible Technicians

Within the Coapa directive they have thought of William VazquezGilberto Adame, Diego Ramirez, Alfredo Tena, Raul Gutierrez, Jose Manuel de la Torre and Victor Manuel Vucetich. Santiago Baths He continues to think about whether they want an interim coach and then look for Nicolás Larcamón or look for a definitive one.

