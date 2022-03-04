Santiago Baños is close to leaving his position as sports president of America

Santiago Baths is very close to losing his position as sports president of the America as a movement that will continue in the restructuring of the team, already initiated with the departure of the technical director Santiago Solarisaid to ESPN a source close to the team owner.

America is going through one of the worst moments in its history, occupying the last place in the table of the MX League with 6 points in 8 games, so its owner, Emilio Azcárraga, according to another source consulted by ESPNis “sentenced”.

Santiago Baños could leave his position as sports president of America imago7

the owner of the America He wants to make important changes in the board, in addition to the coaching staff, since, for the moment, he has the Argentine Fernando Ortiz as interim.

One of the sources could not confirm the name of who will replace Santiago Bathsbut he did assure that it is practically a fact that the director, who was a player with Atlante and Miguel Herrera’s technical assistant, will leave the Nido de Coapa, even before next season.

The America visit on saturday Montereya team that also fired its technical director who was Javier Aguirre, but which already has Víctor Manuel Vucetich as confirmed replacement.

Then, the Eagles will play the National Classic against Chivas and by then, according to the source, the managerial movements that include the departure of Baños must be finalized.