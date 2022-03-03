Santiago Baños is not the only manager in the sights of Emilio Azcárraga

America woke up in last place in the General Table, a symptom of the crisis it is going through and the owner Emilio Azcarraga He knows that they must rectify the course immediately so as not to throw this tournament away and reconcile with the fans after a 2021 where nothing was won either.

The cream-blue pattern was not present last Tuesday in the Aztec stadium in the draw against Queretarobut at the end of the game he remotely ordered that the cycle of Santiago Solari It had finished and, at the press conference, the Argentine was already aware of this decision, but he complied with protocol by appearing before the media and yesterday he appeared in Coapa to say goodbye and leave as politely as possible, without quarrels with the institution.

The soccer director of Televisa, the lawyer Joaquin Balcarceldid not stop expressing an apology for this failure and left any decision in the hands of the ‘boss’, although in his case it was not decided to hand him the ‘guillotine’ and he will continue as before.

What is a fact is that Azcárraga’s advisors do not see much future for the team with the current operating scheme and in this metamorphosis they are targeting the president Santiago Baths and others with managerial positions such as Juan Manuel Navarrete, Miguel Angel Garza and Juan Gabriel MarinBesides Spanish Raul Herrera of Basic Forces and all the instructors.

The times of change will continue to lurk in the coming weeks and from the company they seek to return to the origins and rescue Americanism.

“The version is that to cover the image of Baños a little, they are going to create a position superior to his to whom he will have to report. With this he leaves the absolute power he holds, but he could also leave soon if he catches Emilio badly or he himself decides to resign with the changes”, commented an internal source in the Eagles.