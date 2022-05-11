Santiago Baños responds to the possible arrival of Diego Lainez at Club América

Contrary to what happened at the beginning of the Closure 2022when the America club was in the last places of the general table, now that the bluecream are close to contesting the Quarter finals, Santiago Baths he is open to talking to the media, because the good results allow him not to be questioned about the bad management he had previously. One of the most talked about topics about the manager is the possibility that he will lead again to Diego Lainez a Coapa.

In recent weeks it has been reported that the player of the Real Betis could arrive as a loan to the Eagles in order to see activity during the semester prior to the World Cup Qatar 2022. In fact, this afternoon he was promptly asked on this subject to Santiago Baths in an interview with Clear Brandto which the manager tried to avoid the question without assuring that he was in Spain, but later accepted it and recognized that all teams would like to have Lainezbut it is a complicated subject.

Why is Santiago Baños talking to the media prior to the Liguilla?

The Eagles they are hours away from playing the first leg of the Quarter Finals against Club Pueblaand it seems strange that it is now when Bathrooms agree to speak with different media on something that could distract the environment with the possible arrival of Diego Lainez, though this in turn allows peer pressure to come off. Even so, it is still convenient for him to go out and talk when the waters are calm with Fernando Ortizbut hid without showing his face during the management of Santiago Solari who left the America with his worst record in short tournament starts.