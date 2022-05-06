Santiago Baños travels to Spain to close the return of Diego Lainez

The America club is just over a week away from playing the Quarterfinals of Grita X La Paz Clausura 2022and although they know they still have a long way to go to be champions, the squad Cream blue is focused on what will be this semester closing, but the directive headed by Santiago Baths He is already thinking about the players who will reinforce the team for the next tournament, and it seems that the bomb will be the return of Diego Lainez.

Although the youth squad Eagles arrived at Old continent to fulfill his dream with him Real Betisstill does not find regularity that allows him to see minutes constantly, because despite being champion of the Copa del Reyhis contribution within the field was very little due to the null consideration that Manuel Pellegrini has with him. That is why, according to Gibran Araige, Santiago Baths traveled to Spain the week before to speak with the Verdiblanca board and agree on the loan of Lainez.

A setback in Diego Lainez’s career?

It is a fact that going back to the MX League from Europe isn’t exactly the best advancement in a career, especially considering that Diego I would do it at 21 years old. The most logical thing would be to look for another option in the Old continentfor what Lainez can stay at a higher football level, because even if he becomes a starter with America, the national football could not contribute more to its development. However, the other option is to return to consolidate again and go to Spain or another country in the future. It cannot be missed that there is one semester left to Qatar 2022so it is urgent for him to play the youth squad.