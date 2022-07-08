Santiago drivers paralyze services when displaced from the area where they build cable cars and monorails

Some fourteen public transport routes in Santiago paralyzed their services this Thursday, after being displaced, without prior notice, from the respective stops located in the vicinity of the Hermanos Patiño bridge, where the Government is building the monorail and the cable car in that city. The strike began at 8:30 in the morning and runs until 5:00 in the afternoon.

The drivers said they have more than 40 years operating from that place and today they found the information that they will not be able to park in the entire environment, due to the work carried out by the Office for the Reorganization of Transportation (OPRET).

Juan Marte, president of the National Central of Transport Workers (CNTT), stated that the impediment by the construction company to drivers is nothing more than improvisation and lack of guidance to the population of Santiago.

He said that early today signs were posted indicating “I don’t pack”which annoyed the more than a thousand drivers of 14 routes.

According to Marte, the officials are not in agreement with the good intention of President Luis Abinader to solve transportation problems, “the President is going in one direction and his officials are going in another.”

Part of the concho routes and the interurban routes that were prevented from operating in the area of ​​the bridge are: the routes of San José de las Matas, Las Canelas, Los Almácigos, Hato del Yaque, Jánico, Sabana Iglesia, La Cuesta, La Saw. In addition, the urban routes RPA, O, PA, R, B and L. among others.

For several months, the government has been working on the two most ambitious road mobility projects, such as the monorail and the cable car, which has caused several avenues in the Ciudad Corazón, including: Avenida 27 de Febrero, which is totally closed in the section of the Pueblo Nuevo sector, as well as the southern Circunvalación avenue, Las Carreras avenue, with Antonio Guzmán, extremely important roads for the traffic civilization of Santiago.