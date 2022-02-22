Santiago Giménez: Chaco and Fer Serrano react to their goals with Cruz Azul in Toluca

Santiago Giménez signed the first double of his career at Cruz Azul and his family celebrated it in a big way; the unmissable reaction of his girlfriend Fer Serrano and ‘Chaco’.

Santiago Gimenez He entered the field as a change and immediately blew up the entire Nemesis Ten that last sunday it was painted blue; the sky blue striker signed the first double of his career to seal the blunt Cruz Azul rout 4-1 versus Toluca and further inflate your chest family who was in one of the boxes in the ‘Hell‘.

And it is that the idol of Machine, Christian Gimenezmet at the Mexican property to support your child in the duel of Day 6, of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the MX League, where he was also very well accompanied by his other two daughters and by the girlfriend of the sky-blue youth player, Fernanda Serrano.

It is so both the ‘Chaco’ Gimenez as the in love with Santi Giménez the spotlights were stolen with their effusive celebrations at ‘Hell‘, after the ‘Bebote’ was revealed with a goal from the penalty spot and later, recharged with confidence, signed the first double of his career for the definitive 4-1 Blue Cross before the Devils.

Through their social networks, the cement team shared the video of the emotional moment, in which the ex-captain of The Machine celebrate in a very discreet way annotations of the light blue ’29’in contrast to the overflowing euphoria of the Mexican actress, who did not hesitate shout at the top of your lungs the goals of your boyfriend.

Here are a couple of videos of the emotional moment:

“And how excited are you when he scores a goal? Hahahahahahahahaha FIRST DOUBLE AS A BABY! You deserve the most beautiful thing in this world!!! And how do I explain your sensuality and how p**** crack you are ALV PARIENTE!!!!! I love you very cabr * n, Santi Giménez“, were the words that Fer Serrano dedicated to cement scorer.

Chaco Giménez signed autographs from the box

On the other hand, Cruz Azul fans don’t forget the legacy of cement idol in the club, so countless fans took advantage of the presence of the ‘Chaco’ Gimenez in the box to ask for autographsbecause every so often it rained light blue t-shirts ex-football players to put their signature on it.

